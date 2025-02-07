This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Norwich City have struggled with consistency this season, but Johannes Hoff Thorup's side ended the transfer window in positive fashion ahead of the second half of the campaign.

The race for a place in the top six is as competitive as ever, and Hoff Thorup will feel that the additions made so far in the transfer window, paired with the timely return of some key players, will give them a big advantage in the promotion race.

Norwich City - Transfer incomings 2025 (as per Transfermarkt) Date Name Position Signed from Fee Jan 3 Lewis Dobbin Left-winger Aston Villa Loan Jan 13 Anis Slimane Central midfield Sheffield United £1.4m Feb 3 Matěj Jurásek Right-winger Slavia Prague £5.8m Feb 3 Ruairi McConville Centre-back Brighton U21 £1.25m Feb 4 Jacob Wright Defensive midfield Manchester City Loan

The trio of late arrivals, headlined by highly touted Slavia Prague winger Jurásek, plug some previously concerning gaps in the Canaries' squad depth as they attempt to get themselves into the Championship's all-important play-off positions.

Positive Norwich City fan verdict issued on the January transfer window

The mid-season transfer window was the first under the sole ownership of American businessman Mark Attanasio, whose Norfolk Holdings group became the sole majority shareholder in October 2024, ending the lengthy reign of Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones.

FLW's Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes was asked for his thoughts on how the club did in the January transfer window, including if the ownership backed the club enough in the market.

He said: "I think our ownership did a really good job in the January transfer window.

"It's not a window where you want to spend a lot of money. If you can and you know it's going to pay off, then sure, bit it is always going to be risky as a window.

"It is like that for clubs all over the world. There is also a lot of evidence of money being spent — a lot of money being spent — on players that are not worth that.

"I'm really happy with how the Attanasio's have backed us. It looks like we have spent around £10 million or so, which, for the Championship, is pretty good.

"But also, I'm not worried that we have overspent on any of these players.

"It's a really good time and sign that we have strengthened the squad but not overspent in doing so."

Norwich City should be among the favourites for a play-off place after January dealings

With the Championship play-offs still within touching distance heading into the second-half of the season, Norwich will be one of a cluster of sides aiming to finish in the top six come the end of the campaign.

Ben Knapper has been carefully treading his strategy this January. It's one defined by looking towards a long-term plan, with the senior, high-wage earners Ashley Barnes and Grant Hanley moving on.

On top of that, making the loan of Anis Ben Slimane from Sheffield United permanent, signing a winger with goals in the Europa League this season in Matej Jurásek, and the loan arrival of Lewis Dobbin will also add extra firepower to their attacking line for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

It's another carefully orchestrated transfer window, and one that could set themselves up well for a strong end to the season, even with difficult fixtures to come against sides around them and in the top four.

Not many teams are as impressive in attacking areas, which should see them win plenty of games. Even if they fail to make the top six, the future is bright at Norwich due to a number of young assets at their disposal too.