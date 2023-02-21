“Always going to be…” – Pundit delivers verdict on QPR’s recent managerial decision

QPR decided to part company with Neil Critchley on Sunday evening after what stretched to a 10-game winless run in the Championship.

A report from the Daily Mail has claimed that the Rs are closing in on the appointment of Wycombe Wanderers boss and QPR legend Gareth Ainsworth as they look to move swiftly on.

Critchley had impressed last season as Blackpool manager, operating on a tight budget, before he became Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa for the first half of this campaign.

Sharing his thoughts on whether or not the West London club had timed the dismissal right, Carlton Palmer said: “It’s a difficult one because he’s won one game in 12 and you’re always going to be in a difficult position.

“So, it’s not the impact the club would have wanted. They were obviously looking to be in and around the play-offs this season and they’re well off that. They’re not in a relegation battle, although they’ve drifted down the table.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

“But I’m sure Les Ferdinand and the hierarchy are looking for somebody to come in that can take the club forward for next season.

“So, with the number of games that are remaining, it’s the right time to make the change.”

The verdict

It is hard to put a finger on why things have not worked out for Critchley as it did seem a very good fit when the 44-year-old was appointed a couple of months ago.

The Rs have dropped off massively under Critchley’s stewardship in what has been a disappointing period for the club.

However, it is hard to argue that he deserved more time as there will have been genuine concerns about being dragged into a relegation battle.

Getting this next appointment right is massive for the Rs and they will be seeking someone who can make an immediate impact and set the side up for a more successful 2023/24 campaign.