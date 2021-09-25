Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Always goes under the radar’ – Many West Brom fans delighted with player after QPR win

West Bromwich Albion got back to winning ways last night with a late 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers

The Baggies remain unbeaten in the Championship this season but came into this one on the back of three successive draws, and their night got off to the worst possible start.

Andre Gray pounced on a through ball and poked his effort underneath Sam Johnstone to give QPR the lead after a minute.

Albion, though, improved in the second half, with Karlan Grant’s effort fumbled into his own net by Seny Dieng after the interval.

Grant then netted a late winner, firing across Dieng into the bottom corner and rounding off a quick counter attack to nick all three points late on.

It wasn’t the most convincing of performances from the Baggies, but Conor Townsend was another man who impressed.

The wing-back offered plenty of presence down the left flank and produced some excellent deliveries into the box.


