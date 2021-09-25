‘Always goes under the radar’ – Many West Brom fans delighted with player after QPR win

West Bromwich Albion got back to winning ways last night with a late 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers

The Baggies remain unbeaten in the Championship this season but came into this one on the back of three successive draws, and their night got off to the worst possible start.

Andre Gray pounced on a through ball and poked his effort underneath Sam Johnstone to give QPR the lead after a minute.

Albion, though, improved in the second half, with Karlan Grant’s effort fumbled into his own net by Seny Dieng after the interval.

Grant then netted a late winner, firing across Dieng into the bottom corner and rounding off a quick counter attack to nick all three points late on.

It wasn’t the most convincing of performances from the Baggies, but Conor Townsend was another man who impressed.

The wing-back offered plenty of presence down the left flank and produced some excellent deliveries into the box.

Townsend motm — fingers wakeley (@stuwakeley) September 25, 2021

Townsend was class again, massive player for this team now — Jimi Nicholls (@JimiNicholls) September 24, 2021

Don’t think Reach has been too bad recently but Townsend has to play LWB. Wasted at centre half #wba — Dylan Ashmore🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WBADyl) September 24, 2021

Thought Reach was much better tonight but Townsend is just class at LWB 🤩🤩 — Sarah 💜 (@sarah_WBAx) September 24, 2021

Shout-out to Conor Townsend (Carlos 🇧🇷🤣) for slipping into CB seemleesly. Been superb under the circumstances and tonight even ended up bursting forward from centre back providing support for reach. Future club captain right there. We're lucky to have him. #WBA — Samson (@ItsSamson2) September 24, 2021

Spot on best player on the pitch for us by a mile tonight always goes under the radar getting better and better — Andrew Arnold (@andrewarnoldwba) September 24, 2021

Townsend at centre half is criminal man #wba — Jake (@JakeWBA97) September 24, 2021