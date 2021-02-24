‘Always gives his all’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 23-year-old’s performance vs Rotherham

Nottingham Forest secured back-to-back wins in the Championship last night, defeating Rotherham United 1-0 at the New York Stadium.

It was a windy night in South Yorkshire which led to a physical battle on and off the ball, but the Reds showed their true quality in the end.

Ryan Yates made an excellent impact upon his return to the side, starting in midfield alongside Cafu with James Garner being rested.

Yates opened the scoring after the hour mark, sweeping in from close-range after Tobias Figueiredo’s knock down.

Yates’ all-round performance was hugely impressive, though, with the midfielder showing the physical qualities that typifies him as a player.

He threw himself into every tackle and picked up Sky Sports’ Man of the Match award after a solid, full-blooded display in midfield.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his performance upon his return to the Reds starting line-up…

A great bit of stuff. Always gives his all. — Kev Fento (@kevfento) February 23, 2021

He gives his all and has come on but motm? He was offside for 3 key chances, including the goal. Did his job though and nobody stood out although we were the better team. Krov had it in the bag first half but faded in the 2nd. Not a fan but thought Christie had a good game. — Jarvalho (@Jarvalho1) February 23, 2021

Love the guy — alex (@deantwead) February 23, 2021

Totally deserved it — Jacky haynes (@missTyped) February 23, 2021

He got clattered more times as well 👏 — yoochie (@redsince77) February 23, 2021

Well done Ryan yates

Where's all the moaners and people slagging him off before the game again.

100% forest through and through

Get in there.

YOU REDS ⚽ 🔴 ⚪ — Lee Reynolds (@LeeReyn87966594) February 23, 2021

Well deserved! 👍🏻⚽️🔴⚪️ — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) February 23, 2021