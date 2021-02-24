Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Always gives his all’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 23-year-old’s performance vs Rotherham

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest secured back-to-back wins in the Championship last night, defeating Rotherham United 1-0 at the New York Stadium.

It was a windy night in South Yorkshire which led to a physical battle on and off the ball, but the Reds showed their true quality in the end.

Ryan Yates made an excellent impact upon his return to the side, starting in midfield alongside Cafu with James Garner being rested.

Yates opened the scoring after the hour mark, sweeping in from close-range after Tobias Figueiredo’s knock down.

Yates’ all-round performance was hugely impressive, though, with the midfielder showing the physical qualities that typifies him as a player.

He threw himself into every tackle and picked up Sky Sports’ Man of the Match award after a solid, full-blooded display in midfield.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his performance upon his return to the Reds starting line-up…


