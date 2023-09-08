Highlights Despite some good signings, doubts remain over whether Coventry City are stronger than they were last season, according to Carlton Palmer.

The departures of key players like Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, along with outstanding loan players, have weakened the team.

The defense and attacking creativity of Coventry City are areas of concern, with uncertainties about whether new signings can fill the gaps left by departing players.

Coventry have had one of the toughest transfer windows to deal with of any Championship side - and despite some good signings, there are question marks over their recruitment at this stage.

It was known for quite a while that Viktor Gyokeres would depart the Midlands outfit, and upon his move to Sporting Lisbon, the club then came to realise that Gustavo Hamer would leave the club, with Sheffield United his chosen destination.

11 incomings and outgoings means that their squad is at a similar stage to last season in terms of numbers - but Carlton Palmer has aired doubts over whether the Sky Blues are stronger than where they left last season.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Coventry City's transfer window?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer believes that whilst City have recruited well, they aren't necessarily better than they were at the end of last season.

He said: “This was always going to be a difficult window for Mark Robins and Coventry City.

“They always knew they would lose Viktor Gyokeres, and at the death they lost Gus same to Sheffield United. I think it’s a decent window, but I don’t think they’re anywhere near as strong as they were last season when reaching the Championship play-off final.

“Outgoings brought in £37.3million with 13 leaving, and 14 arrived at Coventry for a total fee of £30million - making a profit with the likes of Ellis Simms, Haji Wright, Liam Kitching and Bobby Thomas all coming in.

“It’s reflected in their league position at present - they’re sat in 14th."

Why aren't Coventry City stronger than they were last season?

It's not just the losses of Gyokeres and Hamer that have made the Sky Blues objectively weaker; they had some outstanding loan players in their ranks last season and with those players departing for other Championship sides, it hasn't only made Coventry weaker, but it's strengthened other promotion hopefuls with their former stars, which is tough to take in itself.

Luke McNally has made the switch to Stoke City, Brooke Norton-Cuffy - who was outstanding given his young age - has joined Millwall, and Callum Doyle has returned to the Midlands, albeit this time to join rivals Leicester City on a temporary basis.

Those three formed a key component of Coventry's defence last season, and whilst Bobby Thomas, Liam Kitchiing and Milan van Ewijk have all moved to link up with Mark Robins, it's yet to be seen if that defence will be more watertight than last season's back five.

Furthermore, Gyokeres and Hamer were two players who could take the game by the scruff of the neck and create something from nothing - as seen in the play-offs by Hamer with his two goals at the crucial stage, and Gyokeres registering over 20 goals across the campaign.

Haji Wright looks like he could be one of those players, byt whilst Ellis Simms is a decent goalscorer at his young age, the former Everton star isn't quite as refined as the Swede in his overall game just yet - which will have an impact on the midfield workload at the CBS Arena.

There will be hope that Yasin Ayari will be able to replicate Hamer's output on his loan move from Brighton, though it may just be unfair to pin their promotion hopes on a 19-year-old midfielder so soon.