Sunderland have announced their retained list ahead of the summer.

A number of players have been released by the Black Cats, with one in particular earning a lot of fanfare for his time with the club.

Carl Winchester played a crucial role in helping the team gain promotion to the Championship in 2022, but has departed Sunderland at the end of his contract.

What impact did Carl Winchester have at Sunderland?

Winchester spent two-and-a-half years with the club, making 60 league appearances for the team in that time.

The 30-year-old was a crucial part of the side as a sixth place finish was earned in League One in 2021-22.

Alex Neil’s side then earned promotion to the second tier with wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers in the play-offs.

However, a loan spell with Shrewsbury Town this season has spelled the end of his time with the Black Cats.

Sunderland fans react to Carl Winchester’s exit

Here we look at how Sunderland supporters have responded to the news that Winchester has left the club…

Winchester left his mark at the club, becoming a fan favourite during his brief spell at the Stadium of Light.

Many Sunderland supporters hope that the defender can find his feet quickly with a new team.

In fact, there were plenty of predictions that it won’t take long for another club to snap him up as a free agent.

A lot of Sunderland supporters also credited the character of the player, highlighting his professional attitude and his personable nature off the field.

Gratitude was shown for his impact at the club.

He will be remembered by many for the goals he contributed.

Winchester was dubbed Winniesta as a nickname by Sunderland supporters.