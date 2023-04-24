Pundit Carlton Palmer has praised Plymouth Argyle's ability to respond to setbacks, believing it has been a crucial characteristic in their promotion push this season.

The Pilgrims recovered from a goal down to score a 96th-minute winner in last Tuesday's win at Shrewsbury Town and followed it up with a 3-1 victory over struggling Cambridge United at Home Park on Saturday.

Callum Wright scored his second goal in two games after being set up by Ryan Hardie to give the Pilgrims an early lead, but the visitors netted a surprising equaliser when Sam Smith headed home in the 31st minute.

However, Argyle once again responded and deservedly restored their advantage after the break when captain Joe Edwards drove into the box and slotted home from close range, before substitute Niall Ennis secured all three points in the 73rd minute when he finished after an excellent one-two with Bali Mumba.

Steven Schumacher's men remain top of the table, one point clear of second-placed Ipswich Town and two points clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday, while they also have a game in hand on the Owls.

The 38-year-old was rewarded for his side's outstanding campaign when he was named as League One's Manager of the Season at the EFL Awards on Sunday night.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer praised the Pilgrims' mentality, highlighting their ability to respond to setbacks and their never give up attitude as key components of their promotion push.

"Plymouth have been very consistent over the course of the season," Palmer said.

"Whenever they've had a setback, they've always bounced back.

"After the humbling defeat to Bolton in the cup, they bounced straight back and defeats like that, conceding a lot of goals, can often derail the season.

"But not in Plymouth's case, they just got on with it, they play for 90 minutes, they keep going and it's a fantastic job that's been done by the manager at the football club."

Will Plymouth Argyle win automatic promotion?

Argyle certainly look in a strong position to secure a top two place.

Palmer is right to give the Pilgrims' credit for their mentality having responded well every time they have suffered defeat this season and the character they have displayed consistently to keep going until the last minute in games.

Schumacher has done an outstanding job at the club and his side look favourites for the title, despite competing with two sides in Ipswich and Wednesday who have significantly bigger budgets.

The Pilgrims have the best home record in the league and with back-to-back games at Home Park against Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion to come this week, it would be no surprise to see them win promotion ahead of the trip to Port Vale on the final day.