This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers get their 2023/24 Championship campaign underway this weekend as they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

The Rs will be hoping the new season is much improved from last time out, as they survived relegation by the skin of their teeth.

The 2022/23 season started off very well, with the Hoops sitting top of the Championship table in October, but managerial changes and poor form meant they were in a relegation scrap for the second half of the season.

The club have been active in the transfer market but are probably still a few players away from where Gareth Ainsworth would like to be, having lost some key players.

But eyes will now be on Watford as both clubs look to get their season off in the best possible way.

How have QPR performed in the 2023/24 pre-season?

In preparation for the 2023/24 season, QPR have had a very mixed bag of results against a variety of different levels of competition.

The Rs got their pre-season underway with a 3-0 loss to Slavia Prague at the beginning of July, but they followed that up a week later with a 2-1 win over Vorwarts Steyr.

The West London side then played three games against fellow EFL sides who are in lower leagues than themselves.

They first faced AFC Wimbledon, which ended in a 1-1 draw. They then headed to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, where they beat Reading FC 2-0.

But their preparations for the new Championship season ended in disaster, as the Rs suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat to League One side Oxford United.

Of course, pre-season results don’t matter, but Ainsworth will be worried by the performances in some of these games, especially the one a week before the opening game of the season.

Which Watford player are QPR fans fearful of ahead of the game?

QPR will hope their pre-season results will have no bearing on their season and their opening game against Watford.

Ahead of the game against Watford, FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir has shared which Watford player they should be fearful of.

He told FLW: “I think looking at Watford’s squad, it doesn't really look the best. I mean they'll probably sign a few more players like every other club will up until September.

“They’ve obviously got a few players who were the mainstays in that team last year and probably looking at one I'd say Ken Sema. I think every time I've seen him live, he's been a bit of a danger. Obviously, playing on the left side, he can get forward from a wing-back or left wing. He's always been dangerous, so I'd say him.

“Obviously, looking at our defence at the moment, it would be quite easy to get at, so I don't think it would take a lot for players to worry our defence at the moment, as we need a few more signings at the back. But yeah, Ken Sema, I think he could have a decent season for Watford, and he's definitely one to look out for, as he could be a danger in terms of creating their chances for a few of their new signings that they've got. In that forward line, Tom Ince, Rhys Healey up front, so yeah, he could be the one to watch on Saturday afternoon.”