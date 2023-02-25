“Always been a problem” – Tony Mowbray weighs in on what is holding Coventry City back

Coventry City supporters will be delighted that this has been the season that the club changed ownership with the Sky Blues already on a fairly stable footing in the Championship.

Supporters have been through a lot in following their club in the last decade or so, playing at different stadiums like Sixfields and St Andrew’s before returning to the CBS Arena at the start of last season.

The Sky Blues host former manager Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland this afternoon in aiming to get one over a direct rival in chasing down a play-off berth.

Mowbray spoke glowingly of the club on the whole but did identify one issue that still remains under Doug King’s ownership when he spoke to ChronicleLive.

He said: “Amid all of the problems that Coventry have had over the years, they have got a new owner now and yet the club doesn’t own the stadium – Mike Ashley owns it now – and that has always been a problem.

“The season before I went there, they had been at Northampton playing their home matches.

“The (CBS Arena) is a fantastic venue and the club has a fanbase – if you’re of an age as I am, Coventry are a big club.”

The Verdict

It was a huge blow to supporters and King when Ashley completed his purchase of the stadium, with the former Newcastle United owner not taking any control of the footballing side at Coventry.

Outside of that off-pitch situation, it is set to be an enthralling encounter on Sky Sports this afternoon, as Viktor Gyokeres looks to lead the Sky Blues to another important victory.

Sunderland have a fresh blend of attacking talent of their own and it will be fascinating to see how the two get on against each other, after the pair shared an exciting 1-1 draw on Wearside at the beginning of the campaign.