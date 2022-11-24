“Always be in high demand” – Pete O’Rourke provides QPR player expectation ahead of the January transfer window

A number of injuries have restricted Chris Willock’s progress at QPR, although when available, the 24-year-old has been unplayable at times.

Willock has netted six times and has provided a further assist in 13 league matches thus far this season and he will be hoping to better that return after the international break.

A versatile attacker, Willock has returned strong performances on both wings and as a number 10 thus far this season, proving to be a real weapon for R’s boss Michael Beale.

Expecting there to be interest but not seeing a deal coming to fruition in January, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “Chris Willock has had a real purple patch this season I think for QPR.

“He’s started to find his best form under Michael Beale. A goalscoring midfielder, they will always be in high demand from any club at whatever level and Chris Willock is starting to show the form that everybody expected of them as well.

“So I think for QPR, they will be wary of potential interest but I’m sure they will be desperate to keep hold of them, and I think QPR would be asking for big money for both players.

“So I think again, it makes a deal for either of them quite a complicated one in the January transfer window.”

The verdict

Like Ilias Chair, Willock is of higher level quality and could quite comfortably make the step up to the Premier League.

However, finances are likely to be a stumbling block for top-tier clubs if they had Willock on their January wish-list, with clubs typically not having the same funds available to them as in the summer.

Willock will be fully focused on trying to deliver promotion at Loftus Road during what remains of this Championship campaign, with the R’s currently sitting seventh.

However, the immediate future of Michael Beale could have an impact on Willock on a personal level, with the R’s boss currently heavily linked with the Rangers vacancy.