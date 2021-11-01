‘Always an element of risk’ – Exclusive: Pundit reacts as Man United icon linked with Cardiff City post

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff says there would be a risk involved for Cardiff City if they were to appoint a young coach such as Nicky Butt as their new manager.

Cardiff are currently looking for a new manager after sacking Mick McCarthy last week in the wake of an eighth consecutive defeat, a run that has seen the Bluebirds slide down the Championship table.

Recent reports from Wales Online have claimed that Butt, who enjoyed plenty of success with Manchester United during his playing career, has expressed an interest in taking on the role.

The former England international has yet to take on a senior managerial role in his career, but has worked in several different roles in Manchester United’s academy, before leaving the club this summer.

With Cardiff needing to get this next appointment right as they look to pull clear of the Championship relegation zone in the coming weeks, McAnuff admits that there could be both pros and cons to appointing a candidates such as Butt.

Asked whether the 46-year-old could be a suitable appointment for the Welsh club, McAnuff – who made 48 appearances for Cardiff in the 2004/05 season – exclusively told Football League World: “It really depends on what Cardiff City want, if they’re prepare to sort of facilitate that.

“Because there is always an element of risk when you go down the younger route, but as a young coach myself, how are we going to get a chance to prove ourselves unless we get the opportunities.

“So again someone with a fantastic wealth of experience dealing with players at all levels. I can’t say I know a great deal about him and his coaching side of things.

“But being at Manchester United he would be coming highly recommended so another genuine contender I’m sure for the role.”

