‘Always a possibility’ – Update provided as Watford linked with audacious swoop for former Leeds transfer target

Watford shouldn’t be ruled out as a potential destination for Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul if the creative midfielder leaves the Serie A outfit in the summer.

Xisco Munoz’s side won promotion to the Premier League over the weekend, and attention for key figures at the club will already be on how they can strengthen to the stay in the top-flight.

Bringing in an attack-minded central midfielder is sure to be a priority, with The Athletic claiming that De Paul could move to Vicarage Road due to the connection between the two clubs through the Pozzo family, who own both teams.

“Rodrigo De Paul, an influential No 10, has many of Europe’s top clubs interested but there is always a possibility that the decision is made to showcase his talents in the Premier League at Watford.”

Securing a deal for the Argentinian international, who has been heavily linked with Leeds in the past, would be a huge coup for the Hornets even with their top-flight status.

The 26-year-old has scored eight goals and registered seven assists this season, with his performances thought to be catching the eye of Liverpool and Barcelona.

The verdict

It’s hard to imagine that Watford will be able to pull this off, even with the connections between the clubs, because De Paul is capable of playing for sides in the Champions League.

However, we don’t know how the market will be due to the current situation, so big money may not be spent.

Even so, this is one that’s hard to see happening but it will certainly excite Watford fans and it will be interesting to see what does happen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.