Leeds United have a plethora of attacking talent on their books right now, but it isn't stopping them from sending scouts to watch other club's strikers.

And they're also running the rule over lower league gems, as the South London Press have reported that the Whites have been taking in performances by AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi in recent times.

Al-Hamadi, who joined the Dons in January from Wycombe Wanderers, made an immediate impact at Plough Lane with 10 goals in his 19 appearances in the second half of 2022-23, and he has been contributing to more than just hitting the back of the net in the current campaign with five assists to add to his five goals.

Plenty of Championship clubs have been watching the 21-year-old in action recently and are keen on a deal, including Hull City, Stoke and Cardiff, but the Dons are wanting a figure more than the £1.2 million they sold Ayoub Assal to Qatar-based Al-Wakrah for.

Do Leeds need to be wary of the step up two divisions for Ali Al-Hamadi?

Whilst Al-Hamadi is currently being a menace to fourth tier defences, there is a big difference between the quality of football in League Two and the Championship.

Defenders are normally quicker and smarter, so for a player like Al-Hamadi, who has never been in the second tier and is still learning, it could be too much too soon.

However, ex-England international and former United midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Al-Hamadi would be a decent developmental signing for the Whites to see if they can nurture more ability out of him.

"A lot of clubs in the Championship are running the rule over AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi ahead of the January transfer window," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Some players you take from the lower leagues can make the step up and some can't.

"Ali is playing in League Two and Leeds are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on him - I don't think Leeds will be looking for Ali to come in and fire the goals to get them promoted, but they'll be looking at his age and development and if they can turn him into a real asset and one for the future.

"It's always a gamble, but there have been a lot of players who have done this in the past and gone on to do exceptionally well at a higher level."

Do Leeds United need Ali Al-Hamadi?

Given that Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe are doing pretty well at Elland Road right now, Al-Hamadi isn't going to be signed by Leeds and be thrown straight into the first-team.

Patrick Bamford is also in reserve, so that makes game-time even more difficult, and then you've got to consider younger players such as Joe Gelhardt and Mateo Joseph as well.

When you've got players like Gelhardt and Joseph waiting in the wings for a chance, why would you want to take a seven-figure gamble on Al-Hamadi whether he is impressing in League Two or not?

The Iraq international could have the ability to step up to the Championship, but there will be better avenues to go down than to join Leeds, where he is likely to get limited minutes.