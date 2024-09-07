Middlesbrough have seen some truly world-class players wear the red and white shirt this century, but Boro fans have also seen their fair share of forgettable flops over the years too.

The early years of the 2000s saw names such as Juninho, Gaizka Mendieta and Mark Viduka all roaming the Riverside Stadium, as Middlesbrough enjoyed their greatest era of success in the club's long history.

A 2004 Carling Cup victory opened the doors to European adventures, and even more fantastic players arriving on Teesside, but years of decline would soon follow, with the club suffering relegation from the Premier League in 2009.

Despite one season back in the top flight in 2016/17, Boro have found themselves stuck in the Championship ever since. Managers mishandling transfer funds and relegation near misses have all provided fertile ground for some major transfer flops too.

Football League World takes a look at five of Middlesbrough's biggest transfer flops since the year 2000...

Afonso Alves

Signed for a club-record fee at the time, reported to be worth £12.7m, Brazilian striker Afonso Alves was given a hero's welcome at the Riverside Stadium upon his arrival in the January window of 2008, not dissimilar to the one Juninho received years prior.

It wasn't difficult to see why either. Having signed fresh off the back of scoring 31 goals in 34 appearances for Dutch Eredivisie side Heerenveen, and in the prime years of his career at 27, Gareth Southgate had appeared to have found their man to replace the goals of Yakubu and Viduka.

Unfortunately, Alves only showed his sharpness in front of goal on rare occasions, as more often than not, he took on the form of a blunt instrument in attack.

Just four Premier League goals in 31 appearances played a leading role as to why Boro suffered relegation from the top-flight in 2008/09, with the Brazilian being largely wasteful in front of goal.

Alves and Middlesbrough would cut their losses in the summer of 2009, as he sealed a reported £7m move to Qatari side Al Sadd.

The striker would leave a legacy as one of biggest misfires in Middlesbrough's and the Premier League's history, but Alves wasn't the only striker that would arrive in the 2007/08 season and become a major flop...

Mido

Signed for a reported fee of £6m+ in the summer of 2007 from Tottenham, Egyptian international Mido made the move to the North East as Southgate looked to shore up his attacking options for the 2007/08 season ahead.

24 at the time of his Boro transfer, and having already established himself in some of Europe's top domestic leagues and on the international stage, the deal looked to have all the hallmarks of a real bargain find for Middlesbrough.

Instead, what Middlesbrough got was a player who struggled to stay fit, but even when he was, his strike rate was far from what Boro had envisioned.

After loan moves to Wigan Athletic, Zamalek, West Ham and Ajax respectively, Mido finally brought a permanent end to his torrid time on Teesside in 2011, returning to Egypt with Zamalek.

He would only go on to make four more appearances in his career after leaving Middlesbrough before retiring in June 2013. He would score just seven goals in 32 appearances for Boro.

Michael Ricketts

Joining in the summer of 2003 for a reported fee of £3.5m, England international Michael Ricketts looked to be a striker full of promise, after scoring 44 goals in 108 appearances for Bolton Wanderers.

Despite winning the Carling Cup with Middlesbrough in 2004, Ricketts couldn't find his scoring boots on Teesside, netting just four times in 39 appearances for the club.

Ricketts would see his Boro career only last until the summer of 2004, signing with Leeds United on a free transfer.

Ricardinho

One of the strangest signings in Middlesbrough's history, Boro looked to have pulled of a major coup when they signed Brazilian international Ricardinho in February 2004 after canceling his contract with São Paulo.

The 27-year-old was a member of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning squad, with the midfielder being recommended to Boro boss Steve McClaren by his international teammate and Middlesbrough legend Juninho.

But just two months later, Middlesbrough released Ricardinho after failing to make a single first team appearance, with the closest he got to representing the club was being named as an unused substitute against Chelsea.

For a player with such pedigree in the game, and being a World Cup-winner playing alongside the likes of Ronaldo, to say his Middlesbrough career didn't live up to the expectations Boro fans had of him is somewhat of an understatement.

Rudy Gestede

Signed by Middlesbrough for a reported fee of £6m in January 2017, in what would go down as one of Boro's worst transfer windows in recent memory, Rudy Gestede was brought to Teesside by Aitor Karanka in order to provide a goalscoring boost to the club's Premier League survival bid.

But after scoring just once in 16 Premier League appearances during the second half of the season, Gestede and Boro suffered an immediate return to the Championship.

Gestede's 16/17 Boro Premier League stats, per FotMob Shots Shots on target Successful dribbles Pass accuracy 16 5 3 56.9%

The Benin international had an impressive track record of scoring goals in the Championship from his time with Blackburn, so fans hadn't totally given up hope on their big striker to help fire them back to the top-flight.

They soon would, however, as after just three goals in 19 Championship appearances in the 2017/18 season, supporters soon came to terms with the fact the club had got this deal badly wrong.

Gestede would leave the club in 2020 after scoring just eight times in 71 appearances, and in the minds of many Teessiders, left a legacy as one of Middlesbrough's worst signings in recent times.