Alvaro Gimenez issues passionate Birmingham City message as Wigan Athletic clash looms

Birmingham City striker Alvaro Gimenez has sent a passionate message to Blues fans on social media, ahead of the game against Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

The 28-year-old joined Birmingham from Spanish second-division side Almeria in the summer and has been an important for the Blues so far this season – scoring three goals in 23 league appearances.

The Spaniard is without a goal in his last five matches though and will be determined to get himself on the scoresheet this afternoon, when Birmingham face bottom-of-the-table Wigan at St Andrew’s.

The Blues made an encouraging start to the season under Pep Clotet, but have struggled over the past few weeks and are currently without a win in their last five matches.

The team have won just one of their last eleven league matches and this has seen them fall from within touching distance of the play-offs to within eight points of the relegation zone.

Birmingham will be determined to get their season back on track with a win against Wigan this afternoon and Gimenez has issued a passionate message to Blues fans on Instagram ahead of the game.

The Verdict

Gimenez has been an important player for Birmingham this season, but he’s without a goal in his last five matches and will be determined to get himself on the scoresheet against Wigan this afternoon and help the team pick up a much-needed three points.

The striker is set to start the game on the bench, though, so he’ll be hoping that Clotet gives him a chance in the second half.

This is a big game for Birmingham and it’ll be a major boost for the club if they can start 2020 with a win. If they lose, they’re in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

