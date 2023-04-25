Alvaro Fernandez has opened up on his Preston North End future as his loan spell with the Championship club comes to an end.

The 20-year-old has proven an important part of Ryan Lowe’s squad this season as the Lilywhites challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

The Spaniard has featured 37 times in the league, making 25 starts, while on loan from Manchester United.

Does Alvaro Fernandez have a future at Man United?

Fernandez is set to return to Old Trafford at the end of the campaign, where he is set for talks with manager Erik ten Hag over his future.

The defender has earned plenty of plaudits and admirers during his time at Deepdale, but it is unclear whether he could make a return to the club for next season in some capacity.

He admitted that any decision on his future beyond this season will have to be made after he sits down with the United boss to discuss whether he has a place for the player in his first team squad going forward.

"I don't know yet, it depends on Man United,” said Fernandez, via the Lancashire Post.

“I have a contract there so I have to go back in preseason and after pre-season we will see what happens there.

“Erik ten Hag has to choose. If I have a space there, it's what I want for my football. If not, we will see what happens.

"I might have to go on loan again, so I don't know.

“I have spoken with Ryan [Lowe] from the beginning, he has been very good with me.

“You can see that he's close with the players but it doesn't depend on him.

“I know he might want me for the next season but it doesn't depend on him or me.”

Preston have two games left to salvage their promotion hopes, with Lowe’s side currently sitting 10th in the table.

Fixtures with Sheffield United and Sunderland will determine whether the team can bridge the two point gap to the top six.

Should Alvaro Fernandez seek a Preston North End return?

Fernandez has enjoyed a breakout campaign with Preston and has shown plenty of promise with the opportunity he has been given by the club.

However, a pathway into the United first team squad will be tricky given the depth of options already in his position at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both ahead of him in the pecking order and they will prove difficult to topple.

A return to Preston on another loan may prove a smart, short-term solution to his future that could benefit everyone.