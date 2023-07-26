Alvaro Fernandez has opened up on his future amid interest from Preston North End in reuniting with the 20-year-old.

The defender spent last season on loan at Deepdale, where he became a popular figure among the club and its supporters.

Fernandez made 39 appearances for Ryan Lowe’s side, helping the team to a 12th place finish in the Championship.

The Spaniard contributed four assists as the team fought for promotion to the Premier League.

His performances also earned him the Championship side’s young player of the year award.

What has Alvaro Fernandez said about his future?

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, the wing-back claimed that he received an offer to return to the Lilywhites this summer, with other Championship teams also showing an interest.

However, the youngster revealed that he is intending to compete in a top flight league next year whether that be with Manchester United or by going some place else.

He has prioritised game time, so could still leave Old Trafford if he is not set to feature in Erik ten Hag’s plans.

“Hopefully I can stay in the United first team,” said Fernandez, via Sport Witness.

“If it doesn’t happen and I have to go out on loan, then keep working hard and keep growing.

“I am 20 years old and what I want is to play.

“But if it can be at United, much better.

“I have been called [by] great Championship teams.

“And Preston wanted to continue counting on me.

“But in case of going out on loan, I would say that the time has come to go to a top league.

“Not to say directly the Premier League or La Liga.

“In the end, I have been away for a few years.

“That’s fine, but there’s always that spark to return.

“I’m great in England, it’s the truth, but there is always that door open to return to Spain in the future.”

Fernandez has featured for Man United in pre-season, with an injury to Tyrell Malacia offering him a pathway into making appearances for the team.

However, no decision has yet been made over his future as part of Ten Hag’s plans, so a loan move could still be on the cards.

But a move to Preston is now incredibly unlikely, meaning Lowe’s side will have to work on targets elsewhere.

The Lancashire club have already added Duane Holmes, Will Keane, Layton Stewart, Calvin Ramsay and Mads Frökjaer-Jensen to their ranks this summer as they look to improve their first team squad.

How big of a blow is Alvaro Fernandez’s decision to turn down Preston North End?

Fernandez proved an exciting young talent last season, performing quite well in Lowe’s side.

It is a blow that they will not retain him as he could have proven an important part of the team had he stayed.

But that is the risk of bringing in a promising talent from a big club on a temporary basis, there are no guarantees they will remain once they show improvement.

Preston will now need to work on finding a replacement in the squad before the season gets underway, with more signings needed at Deepdale to maintain competitiveness.