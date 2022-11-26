Alvaro Fernandez = 7/10: Rating all of Preston North End’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Preston North End have had a reasonably solid first half of the Championship season, and are within touching distance of the play-offs as things stand.

Indeed, Ryan Lowe’s side are currently only outside the top six on goal difference, and will be looking to build on that when things get back underway after the World Cup break.

But just how much of an impact have the players they brought to Deepdale during the summer, had on that.

Here, we’ve run the rule over the performances of all six senior players to have joined Preston this season, giving each one a rating out of ten, but will you agree with what we’ve gone for.

Freddie Woodman: 9/10

With Daniel Iversen’s loan spell from Leicester at the end of last season, Preston needed a new number one, and got that with the permanent signing of Woodman from Newcastle.

Just as he previously did on loan at this level with the likes of Swansea, Woodman has shown himself to be a more than capable Championship goalkeeper, with a string of solid performances.

He’s been an ever present in the league, keeping 11 clean sheets in 21 league games, proving to be one of the club’s best pieces of business of the summer.

David Cornell: 6/10

The departures of Matthew Hudson and Connor Ripley meant Preston also needed a back-up ‘keeper in the summer, with Cornell arriving on a free transfer from Peterborough to fill that role.

With Woodman establishing himself as the club’s number one, Cornell has managed just a single appearance in Preston colours to date.

That came in a 2-1 defeat to Wolves in the second round of the League Cup, when the Welshman did at least produce an impressive performance to suggest he will be a capable option if called upon.

Which ten of these 25 Preston North End facts are fake?

1 of 25 Preston were formed in 1880? Real Fake

Robbie Brady: 7/10

After a trail period with the club, Brady joined Preston on a free transfer following his release by AFC Bournemouth at the end of last season.

The winger has since gone on to feature in every Championship game that Preston have played this season, becoming an important figure for Lowe’s side.

Despite Preston’s struggles for goals, Brady has recorded a three assists, so a new contract may soon have to come into consideration.

Ben Woodburn: 6/10

Another free signing to arrive in the summer window, Woodburn arrived at Preston after finally being released by Liverpool, following several loan spells away from Anfield.

Woodburn provides another option out wide for North End, and while he has featured in 18 Championship games, he has started just four of those.

The 23-year-old has provided two assists in that time, but has yet to fully demonstrate the potential many have believed he possesses for some time.

Troy Parrott: 5/10

Brought in on loan from Tottenham to provide some extra attacking firepower, Parrott has yet to really do that for North End.

The striker has found the net just two times in 15 games in all competitions for North End, having missed a number of chances to add to that tally.

To add to that frustration, Parrott has not featured since early October, after picking up an injury while celebrating his first league goal for the club in a 3-2 win over Norwich.

Alvaro Fernandez: 7/10

The use of Manchester United loanee Fernandez has been something of a talking point at Preston this season.

The wing-back has looked to be one of North End’s more dangerous creative sparks going forward, and already has two assists to his name.

Despite that, he has started just nine of Preston’s 21 league games this season, and you imagine there will be some hope that will see more of him when the action gets back underway.