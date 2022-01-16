‘Already undroppable’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to midfielder’s performance following Preston North End draw

Birmingham City rescued a valuable point against Preston North End yesterday afternoon as Scott Hogan scored an 86th-minute equaliser for the visitors, taking themselves one step further away from a potential relegation dog fight.

It looked as though it would be a long afternoon for the Blues in Lancashire when Patrick Bauer put the hosts 1-0 up in the 36th minute – but Hogan’s header from Ryan Woods’ cross helped to secure a respectable draw against a side that look to be on the up under Ryan Lowe.

For a team that were on course to lose their fourth consecutive competitive match following their defeat against League One side Plymouth Argyle last weekend, this latest result will provide a sigh of relief to Lee Bowyer ahead of what looks set to be their toughest match of the season on Tuesday evening against league leaders Fulham.

One area that has been focused on by some during the winter window is the midfield area, with Croatian Ivan Sunjic and attacking player Ivan Sanchez both thought to be two players the Blues are open to selling this month.

However, the emergence of teenagers Jordan James and Jobe Bellingham has left Bowyer with a dilemma to contend with as he judges whether to strengthen in this area or not – and that’s why his focus is probably on a forward following Chuks Aneke’s departure.

17-year-old James started again for the West Midlands outfit yesterday – but how did he perform?

He took to Twitter after the game to thank the travelling supporters – and plenty of Birmingham fans delivered their verdict on his display.

Best player on the pitch by a mile, keep it up JJ https://t.co/K3PhiRrctc — Mike Egan (@mikeegan97) January 15, 2022

Best player week in week out for games now https://t.co/IH4lYbExve — Emily #HerGameToo (@emdrakeley) January 15, 2022

My motm, quality when on the ball and didn’t stop running off it. Not quite the better JJ yet tho🙃#BSHLOUT https://t.co/qmzotx63VY — JJ⚡️#BSHLOUT (@_BCFCJJ) January 15, 2022

Played well today JJ! KRO https://t.co/1rmJ8qO063 — Georgefriendinthemiddleofourgoal (@Georgefriendin1) January 15, 2022

This lad stood out massively today, he’s growing game by game #BSHLOUT https://t.co/ZH7spc01yk — Aidan (@AidanP93) January 15, 2022

Already undroppable — Elliot (@ellwatkins) January 15, 2022

Outstanding again today, top effort! KRO 💙 — Matt Butlin (@MattieBluenose) January 15, 2022