‘Already leaving,’ ‘It’s the Ipswich way’ – These fans react as interest steps up in Tractor Boys star

Many Ipswich Town supporters have been reacting to the prospect of the Tractor Boys losing Luke Woolfenden in the summer transfer window, amid interest from the Championship and Premier League.

The defender has been one of Ipswich’s standout performers throughout the campaign in League One, with his performances in the first half of the season in particular demonstrating that he has the potential to develop into a high-quality centre-back at high level.

The Tractor Boys were looking like strong contenders to challenge for promotion this season during the first half of the season, but they have suffered a massive dip in form that leaves Paul Lambert’s side unlikely to be able to mount a promotion bid, when and if the season resumes following the suspension.

That could make it a real challenge to keep hold of Woolfenden, with the defender now being linked with a move to both Leeds United and Crystal Palace according to twtd.co.uk.

The defender could also be keen on making the move to a higher level, having started to show his potential with his performances for the Tractor Boys in the English third tier this term, although it could be a challenge for him to adapt to Premier League football straight away were he to move to a top-flight club.

Here then, we take a look at what Ipswich fans have made of the latest speculation over Woolfenden on social media…

Be gone for around £2 million, and then sold on by Palace or Leeds for £30 million in 18 months. It’s the Ipswich way — Lee (@3trinitythree) March 14, 2020

Hopefully we have a good sell on clause!! — Rob (@RobClar79187488) March 14, 2020

Already leaving! — Tony King (@stretchstar) March 14, 2020

10 million — Wes (@BigWesITFC) March 14, 2020

Think we may have seen a few play their last games already… 😞 — Barney (@TheImmenseBooth) March 14, 2020

Cash in. — Ian Davies (@loftedondrive) March 14, 2020