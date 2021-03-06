‘Already know we’ve lost’ – Many Preston fans react as four changes are made for Bournemouth clash

After a disappointing visit to the capital in midweek, Preston North End are looking to get back to winning ways – but face a tough test in AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries still have automatic promotion aspirations although they sit 11 points off second-placed Watford as of now, and they’d need a mammoth winning run to do just that.

A play off place is the more likelier outcome, although they have strong challengers over their shoulders in the form of Barnsley and Cardiff City, both of whom are in fantastic form.

For Preston though, their season is petering out after an incredibly busy January transfer window, where they lost the likes of Ben Davies, Darnell Fisher and Ben Pearson – the latter of whom now plays for North End’s opposition today.

He has made a good start to life on the south coast but his replacement at Deepdale – Ben Whiteman – has also had a decent start under Alex Neil, but he will be looking to add a first goal to his resume.

Preston North End quiz: Was it Alan Browne or Tom Barkhuizen who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Signed for PNE in 2014? Alan Browne Tom Barkhuizen

After three straight games with practically the same starting 11 – only Jayson Molumby coming in against Millwall being the only change – Alex Neil has decided to make four alterations to the line-up, with Alan Browne, Daniel Johnson, Paul Huntington and Tom Barkhuizen all coming in.

PNE fans are disappointed though with Everton loanee Anthony Gordon being dropped to the bench – let’s look at the social media reaction to the announcement.

Probably would have play Gordon over barky but Potts is out the side so I’m happy. — Jono Bennison (@JonoBennisonPNE) March 6, 2021

God help us — Connor (@Conpne03) March 6, 2021

See ya Gollum 🤣 Sinclair and Johnson… zero effort from both. Potts and Evans struck up a decent partnership, so he breaks it up — Ray Harris (@RayHarr71509868) March 6, 2021

Already know we’ve lost when Johnson starts. Why does Neil have to play either Johnson or Potts? — Ben Leigh (@BenLeigh09) March 6, 2021

Great to see DJ back in, a good game for him today I feel. Same for Barky. — Graeme (@GLPNE73) March 6, 2021

Have faith 🤞 — Michael-Adam (@michael_2020_20) March 6, 2021

Not too bad tbf. Good to see Seani, could have a Bolton flashback today 😏 — HParkz10 (@HarvieParker3) March 6, 2021

May not be the greatest but atleast players are coming back ! — taylor (@taylor30177691) March 6, 2021