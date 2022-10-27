“Already have quite a few options up top” – Millwall eyeing Nottingham Forest player ahead of January window: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall hold an interest in Nottingham Forest forward Lyle Taylor.

That is as per our FLW exclusive, which reports that the Lions, along with Birmingham City and Luton Town, are eyeing a move for the 32-year-old.

FLW understand that Taylor is anxious to find regular football given his lack of playing time at the City Ground and as such, is ready to move on in January.

With that said, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on Taylor’s potential move to The Den.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

First of all, you can definitely understand why Lyle Taylor is keen on a January move.

He is yet to play for Forest this season and is clearly well down the pecking order, which is not the ideal situation for a 32-year-old player.

It isn’t even like he’s getting the odd appearance off the bench given that he doesn’t even find himself included in Forest’s matchday squads of late.

Whether or not Millwall is the right place for him, though, I’m not too sure.

Rowett’s side already appear to have plenty of options in forward areas and Taylor will surely be keen to ensure he is getting regular game time if he does depart the City Ground.

With the likes of Benik Afobe, Tom Bradshaw and even Tyler Burey at Millwall already, it could be that he’d have to settle for being a bit-part player and I doubt very much he wants that again.

Adam Jones

This is a link that has been floating about for quite a while now and you’d think it wouldn’t take him a huge amount of time to settle considering he’s spent a period of his career in the English capital already.

That’s one positive of this potential move – because this familiarity will probably enable him to come in and make a real impact straight away.

They already have quite a few options up top though and this is why this move may not be a great one for the player, who will want to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at The Den after being frozen out at the City Ground.

His loan spell at Birmingham should earn him another second-tier move in January – but he may be better off returning to St Andrew’s if he wants game time.

For Millwall, their defence may be the area that needs addressing the most at the most, with their full-back area arguably needing more depth and another central defender potentially being needed depending on what happens with Charlie Cresswell.

Alfie Burns

It’s quite clear why Lyle Taylor wants out of Nottingham Forest. He’s not played nearly as much as he would’ve wanted under Steve Cooper and he’s not really been given a fair chance.

He’s probably going to be a decent pick-up for someone in the Championship, too.

Looking at his record over the years, he’s scored 11 goals at this level for Charlton, seven for Forest and then five in only 14 games for Birmingham. He’s not exactly prolific at this level but he’s useful to have.

Time on the pitch is what he will look for if he moves on in January, which is why I’m not convinced Millwall is right for him.

Looking at Millwall’s squad, it’s not perfect, but I’d question whether Taylor is an upgrade on what Gary Rowett already has available to him. Is he a better option than a Benik Afobe or Tom Bradshaw? Will he play ahead of them?

You can fully understand Millwall considering a new striker, but go out and be ambitious. Go get that striker that’s an improvement that will heighten your chance of sticking in the top six. Don’t sign Taylor for the sake of another body, there will be other suitors to do that.