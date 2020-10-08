Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Already an improvement on Sabri’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging Chris Hughton footage

5 mins ago

Chris Hughton will be hoping to get to grips with his Nottingham Forest squad as quickly as possible ahead of next weekend’s trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Hughton was appointed as Forest’s new manager on Tuesday evening, replacing predecessor Sabri Lamouchi following a disappointing start to the 2020/21 campaign.

The 61-year-old has won promotion from the Championship twice before in his career, and he will be hoping to replicate similar success during his time at the City Ground.

Hughton was out on the training field yesterday, meeting his new group of players and taking training for the first time, and the club have now posted a video capturing the best bits of training.

The video captures a warm embrace between the manager and latest transfer arrival Cafu, who recently arrived on a season-long loan deal from Olympiacos.

The footage also sees Hughton, and his new assistant manager Paul Trollope, take training and encourage the players to move the ball forward quickly, which has pleased a lot of Forest fans.

Here, we take a look at their reactions to this footage from training…


