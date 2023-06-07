Bristol City fans have opted to take to Twitter to offer their thoughts on Ross McCrorie's first interview since sealing a switch to Ashton Gate.

McCrorie signs for Bristol City

As confirmed by the Robins' official website yesterday, McCrorie has joined the Championship outfit for an undisclosed fee from Aberdeen.

The defender, who can also be deployed in midfield, has signed a three-year deal with City which will see him remain at the club until June 2026.

City will have the option to extend McCrorie's stay for another 12 months due to a clause included in his contract.

McCrorie completed a medical ahead of this move yesterday, and will officially become a Robins player when the transfer window opens on June 14th.

The defender has become the second player to make the switch to City this week.

Fellow centre-back Rob Dickie secured a permanent move to the Robins on Monday from Queens Park Rangers.

McCrorie breaks silence on Bristol City move

Speaking to the club's website after completing this switch, McCrorie has admitted that he wants to help City reach new heights in the Championship next season.

The 25-year-old said: "I want to come here and make an impact, help the boys as much as I can and get to know them - I want to help a progressive club get to a new level.

"There is ambition at the club to progress, and, for myself, it's a new challenge and I think it's a good fit.

"Everything's cut out for the club to push up the table and towards the play-offs and promotion."

Upon seeing the full interview, which was shared on Twitter by City, a number of the club's supporters have offered their thoughts on McCrorie's comments.

These Robins fans were impressed with McCrorie's first interview.

Meanwhile, this supporter was delighted that McCrorie referred to the club as City in the full interview.

As for this fan, he has suggested that McCrorie's nod to his former side Aberdeen was a touch of class.

How did Ross McCrorie fare for Aberdeen last season?

McCrories was utilised on a regular basis by the Dons in the Scottish Premiership last season.

In the 33 league games that he participated in, the defender made 1.1 tackles and 2.4 clearances per fixture, while he also won 2.7 aerial duels per clash.

Having recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.80 at this level, it will be interesting to see whether McCrorie will go on to illustrate a similar level of performance in a City shirt.