‘Alongside Cafu or Yates’ – Nottingham Forest close in on transfer for 25-year-old: Where does he fit? The verdict

Nottingham Forest are edging closer to sealing the loan signing of midfielder Filip Krovinovic, according to Record.

The 25-year-old is looking likely to become the Reds’ first signing of the January window, with the player currently at West Brom where he is facing an uncertain future at the Hawthorns.

The Reds have recently seen an upturn in form, so with this in mind, once this deal is over the line, would the Croatian midfielder be a guaranteed starter for Forest? If so, where do you see him being utilised in Hughton’s XI?

George Harbey

He will be a really useful option for more than one reason.

Of course, Krovinovic is usually an out-and-out number 10, and he’d primarily play there under Hughton for Forest.

In recent weeks, we have seen Forest adopt a 4-2-3-1 setup defensively, but a 4-1-4-1 setup going forward, which has seen Ryan Yates and Cafu push forward as number 8s.

Krovinovic would fit seamlessly into the team alongside Cafu or Yates, and he has the awareness to go forward and drive attacks for the Reds.

I really like Krovinovic. He doesn’t mind a challenge, he works hard and he’s also very clever going forward, and I think he would be a perfect fit in Hughton’s system.

Jacob Potter

I think this is a smart bit of business by the Reds.

Krovinovic has already shown that he can perform to the standards required in the Championship, having played his part in West Brom’s promotion-winning season last term.

The midfielder chipped in with three goals and four assists for the Baggies in that season, and he’s been unlucky not to have featured more for West Brom in this year’s campaign in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest have been crying out for a player of Krovinovic’s creative ability, and I would expect him to force his way into the Reds’ starting XI relatively quickly.

I’d expect to see him operating behind the striker, and I think his seemingly imminent arrival will see the best out of both Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor, who have struggled for service this season.

But with Krovinovic playing in behind them in the CAM role, I’d expect to see Forest pulling further clear of the relegation zone.

It’s a real statement of intent from Chris Hughton’s side.

Alfie Burns

Whether Krovinović is a guaranteed starter week-on-week, I’m not convinced. However, that isn’t down to his ability and is more down to the options that Forest have.

I do think he’s top signing and someone Forest need.

He’s different to their other midfield options in that he will be clever with his movement and use of the ball, helping transitions and getting Forest moving in the right direction.

I really like the look of the signing, as it adds a different dimension to what Hughton has at Forest.

It’s really smart business and Krovinović will be a hit.