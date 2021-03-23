‘Almost unplayable’ – Transfer prediction made involving Ismaila Sarr at Watford: Fan’s voice

Watford have hit form at the ideal time during the 2020/21 season, with Xisco Munoz’s side currently sat second in the Championship table.

The Hornets have only lost once in their last 11 matches in the second-tier, which has seen them pull clear of their promotion-chasing rivals in recent weeks.

One player that has played a starring role in their bid for promotion this term is winger Ismaila Sarr, with the 23-year-old making 34 appearances in all competitions this season.

Sarr has scored nine goals and been on hand to provide nine assists for the Hornets so far, and Munoz will be keen to see the winger continue to impress as this year’s campaign progresses.

Sarr’s strong showings last season saw him attract interest from Manchester United, although a move failed to materialise for one reason or another.

Football League World’s Watford fan Joseph Findlay-Bada admitted that he wouldn’t be surprised if Sarr was to depart in the summer, even if Watford are to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

“It goes without saying that if we fail to go up this season then Sarr will be off. Even if we do get promoted, he might still go if a high enough offer comes in for him.

“Since the switch to the 433, Sarr has been almost unplayable. He now has more freedom to play higher up the pitch and is now showing his true qualities. We also have another right winger in Philip Zinckernagel already in place should Sarr go at the end of the season.”

Sarr and his Watford team-mates are set to return to action after the international break, when they take on struggling Sheffield Wednesday, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from, as they look to strengthen their grip on second-place in the Championship.