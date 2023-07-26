Fabrizio Romano claims the "finer details" are all that remain to be ironed out for Leeds United to complete a deal to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Football League World exclusively reported that Darlow, along with Freddie Woodman, Marek Rodak, and Viktor Johansson had been discussed as potential targets for Daniel Farke.

Since then, Keith Downie of Sky Sports reported that the Whites were in a battle with Bournemouth to sign the Newcastle goalkeeper, who has plenty of experience at Premier League and Championship level.

His next destination remained a source of speculation all summer, however, with Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth, Hull, Middlesbrough and Leeds all among the clubs linked.

As recently as last week, it appeared as though Darlow could be on his way to the Cherries, with The Northern Echo reporting that they were leading the race - but it now seems that they've turned their attentions elsewhere in the market and Leeds could be set to win the race.

According to Romano, Bournemouth are now poised to land Inter Milan's Romanian goalkeeper Ionut Radu on loan, and that will take them out of the race for Darlow, who they had reportedly previously been close to signing.

Leeds' advancement of Newcastle United's 'keeper has been widely reported since then, as Graham Smyth, Phil Hay, and Keith Downie have all confirmed that talks are ongoing and at an advanced stage to bring the experienced goalkeeper to Elland Road.

Hay had revealed via The Athletic that Farke's side also had strong interest in Angus Gunn of Norwich City and Freddie Woodman of Preston North End as alternatives to Darlow. Now, it appears as though the Whites have nearly got their first-choice, though.

What's the latest from Fabrizio Romano regarding Leeds' attempt to sign Karl Darlow?

Darlow is on his way to Leeds to seal the deal, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that a deal is close to completion, he said: "Leeds United are closing in on Karl Darlow deal as the verbal agreement is in place with Newcastle, waiting to clarify on final details. Almost there."

Last night, Eddie Howe revealed Darlow's move could be imminent, via Chronicle Live, he said: "Karl is a possible one that might happen in the next few days.

"Karl will certainly go with our best wishes. He has been an incredible servant to the football club. We value him but we can't carry a team of five goalkeepers."

Howe currently has a number of goalkeepers ahead of Darlow in the pecking order at Newcastle, with Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius, and Mark Gillespie at his disposal currently.

Due to a lack of opportunities in the North East, the 32-year-old joined Hull City on loan for the second half of the most recent 2022/23 campaign, keeping five Championship clean sheets in 12 outings for the Tigers and impressing in East Yorkshire.

He is under contract until the summer of 2025, but Newcastle have reportedly been willing to allow him to depart all summer.

Is Darlow a good signing for Leeds?

He's an experienced player who will add leadership to the dressing room, and although he perhaps has a lower ceiling than Illan Meslier, he is probably more consistent.

He isn't a signing that will amaze fans but is steady and solid at Championship level. Leeds needed at least one goalkeeper this summer, and Darlow is a good start, especially when considering he won't cost as much as the initial reports, with Hull Live previously reporting that the Magpies want around £5 million for Darlow.

Keith Downie has since revealed it will be much less than that, meaning the Whites could have acquired him for very little and got themselves somewhat of a bargain.