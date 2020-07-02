‘Almost sad’ – Many Charlton fans react as player news is confirmed

Charlton Athletic have announced their released and retained list with Chris Solly and Lyle Taylor, as expected, on the former.

Of course, the club had been looking to keep the pair but they made it known to Lee Bowyer that their intention was to leave at the end of their respective contracts and so that has been the case.

For Solly, it’s the end of a long-term association with the club and it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up next, having been at The Valley for many years.

Taylor, meanwhile, leaves after less time at the club and, though, he scored some memorable goals, it appears that his departure has left a bit more of a sour taste in the mouth than Solly’s amongst Charlton fans.

The news was to be expected, of course, but now it has been confirmed it has still got fans talking on social media so let’s take a look at what has been said about it all:

The club can confirm its released and retained list as Chris Solly and Lyle Taylor depart The Valley 👉https://t.co/8Z7JA9BmPr #cafc pic.twitter.com/jEX7vxAU6A — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 2, 2020

Lyle taylor free agent to se dons. Only place that will have his ego — Sam (@samcafc97) July 2, 2020

Great servant @cjsolly 👏🏻 all the best! — Liam Edwards (@ledcafc) July 2, 2020

I’m sad for Solly, he never really got a last hurrah. But Taylor, to much of an attention seeker, good riddens!! — ♬ ¢яαιg вяσωη ♬ (@craigbrown93) July 2, 2020

I hope those two didn't receive their June salaries, given they were in breach of contract… — Colin Peppiatt (@ColinPep1) July 2, 2020

Gave everything for the club ?? .. how can that be said about someone who refused to play for the club incase they got injured and ruined there chances of one final pay day !! — Dowsey 🏆 CHAMP19NS 🏆 (@fbateallthepies) July 2, 2020

Who is Lyle Taylor ? — Rig (@tom_rigden) July 2, 2020

Solly gave 11 years to the club and even more throughout the academy. Will never understand his decision to refuse to play but still respect the guy for all he did through the last decade. Strange, almost sad, way to bow out after all of that — Football Fan (@Charlton_Fan) July 2, 2020

Hopefully @cjsolly will explain the reasoning behind his decision, he's given too much to this club for it to end on bad terms. Lyle can do 1 though. — Jamie (@WhyTwoJamie) July 2, 2020