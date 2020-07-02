Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic News

‘Almost sad’ – Many Charlton fans react as player news is confirmed

Charlton Athletic have announced their released and retained list with Chris Solly and Lyle Taylor, as expected, on the former.

Of course, the club had been looking to keep the pair but they made it known to Lee Bowyer that their intention was to leave at the end of their respective contracts and so that has been the case.

For Solly, it’s the end of a long-term association with the club and it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up next, having been at The Valley for many years.

Taylor, meanwhile, leaves after less time at the club and, though, he scored some memorable goals, it appears that his departure has left a bit more of a sour taste in the mouth than Solly’s amongst Charlton fans.

The news was to be expected, of course, but now it has been confirmed it has still got fans talking on social media so let’s take a look at what has been said about it all:


