“Almost inevitable” – Journalist shares thoughts on Rotherham United ace ahead of the January transfer window

Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser has enjoyed an excellent start to the Championship campaign and has long been a source of consistency for the Millers.

The holding midfielder, who has started every league game this season, has netted twice and has provided a further six assists in 21 appearances thus far.

Barlaser has amassed nearly 150 appearances for the Yorkshire club since his 2019 loan move to the New York Stadium, making his move permanent the following summer.

Sharing his thoughts on the 25-year-old and whether or not he could envisage interest in him when January comes around, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “I think Barlaser has proven at Rotherham that he’s a top operator and I’m sure there will be some clubs looking at him in the January transfer window to see if they could prize him away from Rotherham.

“But I think for Matt Taylor, who’s just recently taken over at Rotherham, will be hoping to keep hold of Barlaser and his other top performers to try and ensure that they secure survival.

“But when you’ve got someone like Barlaser, who’s come from Newcastle, got a really impressive CV and pedigree, it’s almost inevitable that he will attract interest and Rotherham, who maybe aren’t one of the richest or biggest clubs in the Championship.”

The verdict

Barlaser is a top performer in that Rotherham team and has been one of the most impressive midfield operators in the Championship this season.

Technically fantastic and an excellent reader of the game, Barlaser is key for the Millers when progressing through the thirds.

His performances in a Rotherham shirt over recent seasons make him someone who will likely attract interest, in some capacity, when January comes around.

It remains to be seen if the Yorkshire club would entertain any bids for a player as influential as Barlaser in the next month or so.