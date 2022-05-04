“Almost done” – Chris Kirchner hints at what still needs to be sorted in fresh Derby takeover update

Prospective new Derby County owner Chris Kirchner has provided a fresh update on the ongoing takeover, revealing that it is “almost done” and indicating what is left to be sorted.

The Rams will play their final Championship game on Saturday ahead of at least one season in League One and supporters will be hoping Kirchner’s takeover can be confirmed before their final day fixture against Cardiff City.

The American businessman has used Twitter to keep supporters updated with progress and provided an encouraging update last night, in what he says will be his final of the week.

Kirchner claimed the takeover is “almost done” and indicated what still needs to be sorted.

He said: “A few items in the membership agreement to be sorted with league, a few in the purchase agreement to be sorted with Quantuma, and the stadium.”

Kirchner also confirmed that there is set to be a meeting with the EFL later this week but that there is no need for him to be present for it.

The American businessman suggested on Monday that the takeover has to be completed this week and it seems we may now be close to that point.

The Verdict

This is an exciting and encouraging update on the Derby takeover as it suggests we are finally close to seeing the deal completed.

There have obviously been lots of false dawns in the past but Quantuma have regularly stated they only have funds until the end of the season and that’s now less than a week away.

Kircher appears confident everything can be sorted before that point and that is clearly good news.

It’s been a difficult few years for Derby fans but it seems we may soon see some forward steps taken toward rebuilding the club.

That will not be an easy process but at least the Pride Park outfit will be on its way back up.

The ultimate Derby County end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who was Derby's first game of the season against? Middlesbrough Huddersfield Town Hull City Peterborough United