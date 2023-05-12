Kean Bryan and Tom Rogic are “almost certain” to leave The Hawthorns when their contracts expire this summer, according to Birmingham Live.

Centre-back Bryan has struggled with a long-term injury setback during his time in the Midlands, making just three appearances for the club in total since his arrival.

With this in mind, it comes as no real shock that he’s set to depart the Midlands, with the Baggies needing to keep control of their costs.

Tom Rogic’s spell

Rogic, meanwhile, has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season.

Recording two goals and three assists in the process, the Australian probably had a better chance of having his contract extended than teammate Bryan.

Albion even have an option in their favour to extend the midfielder’s contract by a further 12 months if they want to.

However, many of his appearances have come from the bench with the 30-year-old unable to establish himself as a key player under Corberan.

He even failed to appear in the Baggies’ last three games of the campaign, being an unused substitute in two and failing to make the matchday squad for the other one.

Signing as a free agent following his long spell at Celtic, he will be disappointed not to have made more of an impact in the Championship and it doesn’t seem as though he will get a second chance to impress at The Hawthorns.

Are West Brom making the right decision on both?

In terms of Bryan, there are no guarantees that he will stay fit next season and he may not be the same player now after his setback.

With this in mind, it seems logical for Albion to let go of him, especially with others able to step up in his place.

Erik Pieters has probably done enough to earn himself a new deal and although it remains to be seen what part Martin Kelly plays next season, Cedric Kipre and Caleb Taylor can return and be assets.

The progress of Taylor will be particularly interesting because he’s highly rated and could potentially become a regular starter if key defenders like Dara O’Shea leave.

In terms of Rogic, it’s a shame things haven’t worked out for the best because he looks like a talented player and could have been an excellent backup for John Swift.

However, there will be alternatives in the free agent and loan markets that they can surely pursue. Rogic wasn’t a regular starter anyway, so it’s hard to see him being that much of a miss.