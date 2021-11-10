Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Almost a relief’, ‘Makes absolutely no sense’ – These Derby County fans react to major club development

Derby County have accepted a second points deduction that will almost certainly confirm their relegation to League One.

The Rams were hit with a 12-point penalty when they entered administration back in September, and they had tried to appeal that decision. They also had another charge hanging over them, for breaching financial regulations.

Talks have been taking place with the EFL over what punishment the club would receive for that, with the Telegraph revealing this evening that Derby are ready to accept a nine point deduction. Plus, they will drop the appeal to the other deduction.

In total, that would mean they’ve lost 21 points, leaving Wayne Rooney’s side on -3, meaning relegation feels inevitable.

The one positive for the club is that it means the situation is now concluded, which should ensure a takeover of the club goes through quickly.

