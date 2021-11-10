‘Almost a relief’, ‘Makes absolutely no sense’ – These Derby County fans react to major club development

Derby County have accepted a second points deduction that will almost certainly confirm their relegation to League One.

Derby's administrators set to reluctantly accept a total points deduction of 21, plus a further suspended 3. Talks ongoing over business plan but announcement expected soon. Huge blow for Wayne Rooney but closure for club ahead of a potential sale #dcfc https://t.co/gqEaBHffWe — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) November 10, 2021

The Rams were hit with a 12-point penalty when they entered administration back in September, and they had tried to appeal that decision. They also had another charge hanging over them, for breaching financial regulations.

Talks have been taking place with the EFL over what punishment the club would receive for that, with the Telegraph revealing this evening that Derby are ready to accept a nine point deduction. Plus, they will drop the appeal to the other deduction.

In total, that would mean they’ve lost 21 points, leaving Wayne Rooney’s side on -3, meaning relegation feels inevitable.

The one positive for the club is that it means the situation is now concluded, which should ensure a takeover of the club goes through quickly.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Almost a relief to get this resolved. As long as this wraps it up and there are no further sanctions I'll take it. If we can manage to attract stable ownership going into the new year I'll be buzzing for league one #dcfc https://t.co/KFTcAVU9OR — Jamie Longmate (@JLongmate93) November 10, 2021

Why would we drop the admin appeal, before the independent panel have heard the case? That makes absolutely no sense. https://t.co/MM9GEeDSP7 — James Crowder (@James_DCFC) November 10, 2021

We’re all going on a league 1 tour, a league 1 tour a league 1 tour! https://t.co/jQe3874p7u — Luke Gregory 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LPGDCFC) November 10, 2021

We should try to draw a positive from this disaster, maximising game time for all our young talent should be our focus #DCFC #dcfcfans https://t.co/ptFzBhOyGp — – (@Bollo__) November 10, 2021

Helps potential buyers know what they're buying! Good news in a way #dcfcfans https://t.co/HaXxvg2UmZ — Dale Village (@dalevillage18) November 10, 2021

Trying to motivate the players now is going to be impossible. Season over in mid November. Huge job for Rooney and any new owners #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/6pN4ocXT6H — Chris Roe (@chris_roe78) November 10, 2021

Closure was needed for far too long .We reset and build again.

Whomever is associated with the club after all this is settled, whether it be players, owners, managers…..you have my full backing. https://t.co/IsLygg45CN — Brett (@BKS71991) November 10, 2021