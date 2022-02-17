Ally Robertson reveals Steve Bruce outlook on West Brom issues

West Brom have struggled this year despite looking like one of the favourites for promotion and it has seen them slip out of the top six and get rid of their former manager.

After taking over at the beginning of the year, Valerien Ismael looked like an inspired appointment. After a decent start though, the former Barnsley boss struggled to pick up wins and as the side began to falter in front of goal, they found themselves slipping out of the play-off spots.

With the Baggies hierarchy determined to seal another promotion, they felt it was the right time to pull the trigger and relieved Ismael of his duties. Moving quickly, they then installed Steve Bruce as his replacement.

The appointment of the former Newcastle boss was met with mixed feelings but Bruce is familiar with how to get a team out of the Championship – and Ally Robertson has now revealed via his column for the Express and Star that he and the new manager agree that they need more bite in attack.

West Brom have certainly struggled to score and despite adding Daryl Dike in January, the player has suffered an injury that has ruled him out for a solid chunk of time. It led to the Baggies moving to bring in Andy Carroll for the interim but they have still yet to bag goals and win under their new manager.

Robertson though has revealed that Bruce is certainly aware of the need to improve in terms of their frontline and said via the Express and Star: “I met Steve Bruce at the training ground last week – we have a mutual friend in Bryan Robson. And I told him, as a team, we’ve done well until we have got to the final third – as soon as we there though we’ve had nothing.

“He agreed that things simply haven’t clicked up top. And the statistics prove it, we now haven’t scored in seven of our last nine games.”

Bruce then is aware of the issue and knows he needs to sort it if they want to have any chance of a promotion this year. That though, is easier said than done.

The Verdict

Steve Bruce is a man with the knowledge and knowhow to sort a team out, especially in the Championship and having worked at the top end of the second tier in the past, he is aware of how to compete at the highest level.

He’s taken teams out of the division in the past but he really does have a job on his hands at the Hawthorns. They have looked toothless and have gone from being a team that other sides fear to one that many would fancy playing at the current moment in time.

The former Newcastle boss needs to change that but considering he now doesn’t have a transfer window to sort his team out in and also has a lack of funds to boot, he has his hands tied slightly. He will have to work with the players he already has at his disposal – but there is talent in that squad.

There are players there who are well capable of scoring goals. Bruce just needs to find a way to get their confidence levels back up and get them back on the scoresheet again.