Ally Robertson outlines areas of the pitch West Brom need to strengthen

Looking to strengthen his West Brom side ahead of the new Championship campaign, Steve Bruce will be hoping that the Baggies secure a Premier League return.

The Midlands club will be looking to kick on and improve the squad ahead of a campaign where their eyes will be fixed on the automatic promotion spots.

To bolster their chances of winning promotion back to the top flight, Baggies legend Ally Robertson believes that Albion need two full-backs during this summer transfer window.

“Bruce has said he wants to play with a back four next season so we now have to build a squad for that,” said the former Albion defender to the Express & Star.

“The squad had been built for a back three.

“But we only really have two full-backs so we need cover.

“More importantly, we need players who can compete for a starting spot to bring the best out of Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong.

“We need to build a squad so that everyone is fighting for their place.”

The verdict

As Robertson quite rightly points out, the squad has been set up to operate in a three-at-the-back system, with a high number of central defenders at the club.

Dara O’Shea has performed well enough when tasked with playing as a wing-back, however, they need out-and-out full-back options on both sides to provide and competition for the current starts, Furlong and Townsend.

Perhaps two more youthful options could be considered, players who will initially provide cover but have the potential to come in and star over the next couple of seasons.

It is vitally important that Bruce creates an atmosphere this season where the competition levels are high, and that these competition levels are present throughout the whole squad.