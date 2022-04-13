Ally Robertson makes Matheus Pereira claim following latest West Brom defeat

Ally Robertson has claimed that West Brom have yet to replace Matheus Pereira.

Writing in his column for Express & Star, the ex-Baggie believes that the team lacks the creative spark that the Brazilian brought to the team.

Steve Bruce’s side suffered yet another defeat at the weekend, falling to a 3-1 loss at home to Stoke City.

Robertson has claimed that the Hawthorns club underperformed against the Potters and that having a creative force like Pereira would have helped the team unlock the stern Stoke defence.

The 69-year old has urged West Brom to sign a proper replacement for the playmaker this summer and that it should be their number one transfer priority.

“They were compact and organised and difficult to break down,” wrote Robertson, via Express & Star.

“But we didn’t have anyone who could make something happen.

“We didn’t have anyone who could change the game.

“And the truth is we haven’t had that player ever since Matheus Pereira left.

“Adding more flair to the squad is absolutely imperative this summer.

“I think we need more creativity in central midfield and also in the forward positions.

“We need players who are better on the ball and who make better runs.”

This defeat was West Brom’s second in their last three games and has left the side 12th in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the play-off places.

Callum Robinson’s 73rd minute goal had sparked hope that a comeback from 2-0 down was possible, but a late Lewis Baker strike ensured the visitors took all three points.

Up next for Bruce’s men is the visit of Blackpool on April 15.

The Verdict

Pereira lit up the Premier League in the early weeks of West Brom’s top flight campaign before his exit.

His eight goals and 17 assists also helped the Baggies earn promotion in the first place.

That is a massive amount of goals and assists to have to replace in the team, but West Brom will need to find someone of his calibre to challenge for promotion.

This could be a critical summer for the club as they look to cement themselves as challengers for a place in the Premier League.