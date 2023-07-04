Ally Robertson has given his verdict on West Brom’s decision to cash-in on Dara O’Shea this summer.

O’Shea departed the Hawthorns after a standout season for the Baggies, completing a move to newly promoted Burnley.

West Brom have earned £7 million from the deal, with the Championship side negotiating a deal lower than his £8 million release clause given their desire to ease their financial concerns.

O’Shea came through the ranks of the club’s youth academy, but has moved on to the Premier League following the team’s ninth place finish in the second tier last season.

He has joined Vincent Kompany’s side upon their return to the top flight, with the Clarets having dominated the Championship on their way to automatic promotion.

What has Ally Robertson said about Dara O’Shea’s departure from West Brom?

Robertson has claimed that the move is for the best given the current financial situation at the Hawthorns.

The former Albion player has wished O’Shea well at his new club, and believes this kind of move is a sign of how important the youth academy can be.

“We can be disappointed to see him go while also knowing it probably has helped the club in the financial position that we are in,” wrote Robertson, via Express & Star.

“I wish there could be many more academy graduates to come through and make such a mark on the first-team squad like O’Shea has.

“To receive £7 million for him in the current climate is a good deal for us.”

O’Shea featured 37 times for the Baggies last season as Carlos Corberan led the team to a ninth place finish.

The Spaniard took the reins of the first team squad midway through the campaign after a disastrous start saw Steve Bruce dismissed as manager.

O’Shea was a crucial part of Corberan’s squad when available, although fitness issues did see him miss a chunk of the season through injury.

O’Shea’s performances also earned him international recognition, with the 24-year-old cementing himself as a key part of the Ireland squad under Stephen Kenny.

The centre back will be hoping to become an important part of Burnley’s squad next season as the Clarets look to maintain their place in the Premier League beyond one term.

Were West Brom right to cash-in on Burnley’s interest in Dara O’Shea?

O’Shea was an important part of the squad, so his departure is a big loss for West Brom.

But the £7 million that they’ve earned means that other key players don’t also need to be sold, such as Jed Wallace or John Swift, indicating that they had little choice once Burnley approached them with an offer.

The financial position of the club is in very poor health, which is not what Corberan needs as he prepares his squad for a promotion battle next season.

A lack of investment in the squad will see the club fall backwards, with rivals all capable of making impressive signings in the transfer market.

Baggies supporters will be hoping that the ownership situation will have a resolution soon as the club will not be able to compete for promotion as things stand.