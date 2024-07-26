Ally McCoist believes that Burnley should look to cash in on Wout Weghorst this summer amid uncertainty over his future.

The Dutchman has just one year remaining on his current contract, and could walk away from the club for nothing in 2025 if not sold during the transfer window.

Weghorst has spent the last two campaigns out on loan with the likes of Besiktas, Manchester United and Hoffenheim.

His last appearance for the Clarets came in May 2022 in a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United, a match in which they were relegated from the Premier League, and following that, the towering target man made it clear that he was not going to play in the Championship.

The striker helped Hoffenheim secure a seventh-placed finish in the Bundesliga last season, contributing seven goals and three assists from 28 appearances in the German top flight.

Wout Weghorst's Hoffenheim Stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.27 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.29 Shots 1.73 Assists 0.14 Expected assists (xAG) 0.16 npxG + xAG 0.45 Shot-creating actions 3.23

Ally McCoist urges Burnley to cash in on Wout Weghorst this summer

McCoist believes that it is worth Burnley and Scott Parker cashing in on Weghorst instead of risking letting him go for nothing next year.

While he has claimed that Weghorst could be an effective player for Burnley, there is little point trying to convince him to stay when he has such a strong desire to leave.

“He’s only got one year left on his deal, so I’m not sure he will stick around,” McCoist exclusively told Football League World.

“Again, it’s the same case as Wilfried Gnonto at Leeds, if he’s not happy and he doesn’t want to play in that division, then it’s going to be very, very difficult for Scott Parker to change that opinion and turn him around into the centre-forward that gets Burnley back into the top flight.

“What I think might happen, they might cash in with only one year left because obviously if he does stay he becomes a free agent, so again that’s an interesting one.

“It’s a funny one, because Weghorst is the type of player I don’t think is the kind of player that is easy on the eye for fans, which I get and understand, but I think he’s still effective, and the fact he was coming on for Memphis Depay in the Euros would indicate that Ronald Koeman did as well.

“I think a lot of coaches can see beyond sometimes the way they look and in terms of the more important value that they have to the team, whether it’s coming off the bench or it’s starting - I think Weghorst is one of these players.

“I’ll give you an example of another player who didn’t have a particularly great European Championships - you look at somebody like Mbappe and you think he’s got the wow factor, but if you look at someone like Weghorst, who is maybe just not as easy on the eye but that doesn’t mean he can’t be effective.

“He’s already stated he doesn’t want to play in that league (in the past), and I think it makes sense.

“Scott Parker, who has come in and I have got to say I hope he does really, really well and I like him, if he comes in and there’s a player that wants to leave and can get money for him now or won’t get money for him in six to eight months, it’s a no-brainer.”

McCoist has suggested that a move to Trabzonspor could make a lot of sense for Weghorst, highlighting the opportunities a couple of Rangers players have earned during their time with the Turkish side.

“Two of the Rangers boys are over there [at Trabzonspor], John Lundstrum and Borna Barisic, and on top of that [James] Tavernier could be going over there as well,” McCoist added.

“I saw they won 2-0 in a European game (against Slovakian outfit MFK Ružomberok in a UEFA Europa League qualifying match on Thursday night) - that wouldn’t be a move that’d shock me.”

Wout Weghorst sale makes most sense for Burnley this summer

Weghorst hasn’t played for Burnley in two years, and seemingly has no interest in competing in the Championship - he was even frozen out last year under Vincent Kompany when they returned to the Premier League, suggesting that his bridges have been burnt.

With just one year left on Weghorst's contract, now is the time to cash in on permanent transfer offers, as another loan would be worthless in the grand scheme of things.

While Weghorst can be quite an effective player, he is now also 31 and is not a long-term option to lead the line for the club.

After a strong European Championships with the Netherlands, there should surely be enough clubs eyeing a move to be able to earn a solid fee for the forward - something in the region of £5 million could be worthwhile for all parties.