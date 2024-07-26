Prominent pundit Ally McCoist believes that it is in Leeds United's best interests to let Wilfried Gnonto leave this summer, with Everton continuing to be linked with a move for the attacker.

The latest reports regarding the Italian state that the Toffees are prepared to ramp up their interest in the United man this summer, as Sean Dyche looks to add to his attacking options ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Although the Merseyside outfit aren’t prepared to pay over the top for the 20-year-old, they are ready to test Leeds’ resolve once again this summer, after their initial interest was rebuffed this time last year.

That action caused Gnonto to make himself unavailable for selection due to wanting to move away from Elland Road, and McCoist believes Daniel Farke should avoid a repeat of that scenario this summer.

Ally McCoist makes Wilfried Gnonto claim amid Everton interest

After that tumultuous start to the previous campaign, Gnonto had no other choice but to edge his way back into the Leeds squad for the remainder of the season, and he duly played his part in the Whites’ promotion push - even if he didn't start every week thanks to the form of Crysencio Summerville and Dan James.

Gnonto netted nine times and set up a further three goals for his team-mates over the course of the year, as United came up agonisingly short in the Championship play-off final against Southampton.

Wilfried Gnonto's 2023/24 Leeds United Stats Appearances 44 Goals 9 Assists 3 (All competitions, As Per FBRef)

But with Everton returning to stake their interest once again this summer, McCoist believes a move away could be best for all parties moving forward.

The former Rangers man exclusively told FLW, via TalkSPORT BET: “I can [see it happening] because I believe there is no smoke without fire.

“I was a little bit surprised that they held on to Gnonto for as long as they did, because rightly or wrongly, and I don’t know, but I just got a vibe and I didn’t feel he was one hundred per cent happy.

“And if that’s the case, I’m always a believer that you can’t keep unhappy players. I don’t care who you are or where you are, if you’ve got an unhappy player, it can manifest and can spread through the squad.

“I’m not saying for a minute that he’s a bad man, because I don’t know the lad, but I just think it’s very difficult for any manager to hang on to players who don’t want to be there.

“I think if that’s the case, and that’s the kind of vibes that are coming out, then you would think it is in the best interests of all parties that perhaps he does move on.

“Then he can start afresh somewhere, and at least Leeds will get compensated for it.”

Wilfried Gnonto, Everton deal can help Leeds United financial predicament

After missing out on an immediate return to the Premier League due to their defeat to the Saints at Wembley, Leeds have been forced to sell key players to balance the books ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Daily Mail reported that the Yorkshire side would have to raise up to £100 million to comply with EFL financial regulations this summer, with Gnonto the latest who may have to be shipped out.

Archie Gray has already departed the club for Tottenham Hotspur in a deal said to be in the region of £40 million, while Glen Kamara has also moved on after a year at Elland Road, with the Finnish international moving to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

Diego Llorente and Marc Roca have also waved goodbye to Yorkshire with the pair moving to Real Betis, while Charlie Cresswell has also been sold to Toulouse.

Gnonto may be the latest name to add to the list to leave Yorkshire this summer, but only time will tell whether United’s financial predicament will have any impact on their negotiations with the Premier League outfit.