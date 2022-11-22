Ally McCoist reacts to latest news involving Rangers and QPR boss Mick Beale

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has issued his reservations over the possibility of Mick Beale taking charge of the club.

The current QPR boss has been linked with a potential move to taking charge of the Scottish side following the dismissal of Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager.

Beale worked as an assistant manager under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox previously.

He spent three years with the club, playing a key role in the team’s rise to the Premiership title in 2021.

But the former Rangers player and manager believes that his lack of experience as the main man could be a factor that puts him out of the running to take charge this time around.

Speaking on Talksport, the 60-year old claimed that it is perhaps too early for the well regarded coach to take over a job of this stature.

“Excellent reports about Michael as a coach, is it just a little bit early? I’m not sure,” said McCoist, via the Daily Record.

“I’m really not sure. Do you go for more experience? Someone like Sean Dyche or one or two others.

“Michael Beale is certainly very well thought of but I’m not sure if it’s maybe a little bit early because it’s a massive job.

“The pros are he knows the place, he’s been there before, the players know him and he’s had a better than reasonable start to his managerial career at QPR, although they have dipped a little bit, losing four of their last five.”

Beale has been in charge at Loftus Road since the summer, with the team currently 7th in the Championship table.

A poor run of form in recent weeks has hampered the club’s promotion bid, with four defeats from their last five games causing them to drop outside the play-off places.

The Verdict

QPR is Beale’s first role in charge as manager, where he is quickly learning the step up and differences of being second in command.

The team have played a lot of good football, and Beale has rightly received plaudits for his work throughout his time in coaching.

A move to Rangers would come at a strange time though, given he rejected a move to Wolves already this season.

Remaining committed to QPR and spearheading their promotion bid may be the best path forward for him for the time being.