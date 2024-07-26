Former Sunderland forward Ally McCoist believes the current squad needs a balance to it amid Regis Le Bris' admission regarding transfer policy.

Le Bris is inheriting a squad which oozes an abundance of flair and potential at the Stadium of Light, but one which, as a result, hasn't quite lived up to the expectations which match the club's overall stature within the Championship.

The 2023/24 saw such issues come to the forefront as a year after making the play-offs just 12 months after the club's promotion from League One, a dismal calendar year of 2024 so far saw the side plummet down the standings and eventually succumb to a 16th-place finish.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman would eventually confirm the appointment of Le Bris in June after a lengthy stint in charge of French outfit, FC Lorient, and the new boss has made no secret regarding a much-needed change in the club's transfer policy.

Ally McCoist reacts as Sunderland eye Championship experience

One man who knows this part of the North East well is former striker McCoist, who made 65 appearances for the Black Cats and scored nine times between 1981 and 1983, before moving onto a stellar period with Rangers.

The pundit has welcomed the new change in management, but believes a balance must be found within the squad as a number of experienced players merge with the talent already at Le Bris' disposal.

"Do you know what I think. First of all, I think it's a crying shame (the current situation at Sunderland), it's a club that means an awful lot to me and I want them to do really, really well," McCoist told Football League World via TalkSPORT Bet.

"I make no apology again for saying that it still baffles me how they got rid of Tony Mowbray," he stated. "You must be sick of me saying that to you, but I do, and I want to get that point over."

"In terms of the change, I actually accept the change," McCoist declared. "But, I think there's always room for balance, you can have a mixture of both (young and experienced players)."

"I genuinely do think it's really, really important that you do have a section of your squad that know the division, the country, the opposition and the league. They're all going to have to do that, but I definitely think there's an element that should know that, so I understand it."

McCoist concluded: "In terms of the changes, I don't mind it all. But, I'm not sure that going from one extreme to the other is the answer. I always think there's room for balance."

Sunderland's recent transfers adhere to Regis Le Bris' transfer plan

Shortly after taking the reins on Wearside, Le Bris outlined his thoughts on the players he inherited, which included the star names of Jack Clarke, Jobe Bellingham and Anthony Patterson - all linked with top flight moves this summer - as well as adding a breadth of second tier knowhow to his squad.

"We don’t know the result because this part of our work is very complex. But I am comfortable with the process. Of course, the team is young, but if you look at the last two seasons, the young players – 18, 19, 20, 21 – they will have gained some experience. That is useful for the future. But then also, we are thinking about one or two more experienced players, who know the Championship very well, for example, and have high standards when it comes to training," he said via the Sunderland Echo.

"They can help dictate the way of playing, and lead the team during the game. These kind of players could be young or could be older. We have all of these ideas in our brain, then we have the issues of the market, which is never simple. But with work, and the quality of the organisation, I am sure we will have a good team by the end (of the window)."

So far, the Frenchman has stuck to his principles with the additions of Simon Moore, Ian Poveda and Alan Browne, fending off strong competition for the latter two to strike deals.

Browne had been offered the chance to continue his lengthy stay as captain of Preston North End, but snubbed such a deal and heads to the North East with 346 Championship appearances in his career to date, on top of an impressive catalogue of goals and assists.

Plenty more business and depth is required across the squad though, but Sunderland have made a solid start to their business.