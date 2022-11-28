Ally McCoist offers honest reaction as QPR boss Michael Beale edges closer to Rangers switch

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has admitted he is surprised to see Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale make the switch to Ibrox.

After plenty of speculation linking the R’s boss to Ibrox in recent days, over the weekend, Rangers finally made an official approach for the 42-year-old.

QPR allowed Beale to discuss the job with the Scottish club, with Beale said to have made it very clear he was keen to hold discussions over the role.

The latest reports this morning now suggest that Rangers are set to appoint Beale, with QPR’s search for his replacement already underway.

Speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, though, McCoist admitted he was surprised that Beale was about to get the job, and raised the same concern about the incoming boss time and time again.

🔵 “I’m a bit surprised because he’s got a lack of experience in management.” 👀 “Beale isn’t getting the job on form. He’s getting it on what he’s done under Gerrard!” 🗣 “He’s very inexperienced!” Ally McCoist shares his concerns over Michael Beale becoming #RangersFC boss… pic.twitter.com/gpNg0zxlEk — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 28, 2022

“Obviously 100% give him my total support because whoever takes the job, you know, you want to do well.” McCoist made clear before offering his reaction on the news, via TalkSPORT.

“But I’m a little bit surprised I can’t lie to you, I’m a little bit surprised.” the Rangers legend added.

“I’m very aware that Michael Beale knows the club, did very well with the players beforehand. The players obviously seem very comfortable with him and that’s probably the main reason he’s getting the job.

Flip side of that coin, I’ve got to say I’ve been surprised because you’ve gone for somebody with a lack of experience in terms of management. I don’t know many games he’s managed at QPR, but maybe a dozen, 14, you know, and started very well. I think they’ve lost four of the last five.

“You know, so, he’s not getting an current forum, that’s for sure. He’s getting it on what he’s done previously with it under Steven Gerard.

“It’s definitely a surprise because I genuinely thought they might have gone for somebody with more experience, because he is very inexperienced.

“But again, flipside to the coin, he knows the club, he was there a good period with Steven Gerrard, left at the same time with Steven, and the board obviously think it’s a gamble worth taking.”

The Verdict

It sounds as though Ally McCoist is quite surprised by Beale’s impending appointment as Rangers boss, then.

Whilst he did offer his full support to the 42-year-old, it is very clear that Beale’s lack of experience in terms of being a first team manager is a concern to McCoist.

With the appointment set to be made, QPR’s full attention now turns to finding a good replacement, and crucially, one that won’t have their head just a matter of months after joining.

Perhaps given the World Cup break is happening at the moment, this is a bad situation that has arisen at the best possible time for the club.

Nevertheless, given the previous Wolves links, QPR can’t be happy to find themselves in the same situation just a matter of weeks later.