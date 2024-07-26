Ally McCoist has stated his surprise that Callum O'Hare opted to move to Sheffield United this summer, despite interest from clubs in the Premier League.

O'Hare was the subject of long-standing transfer speculation for large parts of the previous Championship season as his contract at Coventry City reached its conclusion after four permanent years with the Sky Blues, following on from an initial loan move from Aston Villa.

Whilst at the CBS Arena, the 26-year-old gained a reputation for being one of the most potent playmakers in the second tier, which unsurprisingly caught the eye of top flight sides, including Southampton, Everton, Fulham and Leicester City, especially when his previous contract situation in the West Midlands came to light.

However, O'Hare opted to snub such interest and has since joined Sheffield United on a four-year contract as Chris Wilder looks to add a vast amount of second tier experience to his squad amid a summer of mass change at Bramall Lane on and off the pitch.

Given the vast amount of star-studded Championship performers in the past decade that have set their sights on an instant Premier League move after a successful period, the aforementioned McCoist has been left somewhat surprised by the Solihull-born midfielder's recent decision.

"I'm actually pleasantly surprised. Do you know what I mean? It's very, very, very seldom do you see it," McCoist exclusively told Football League World, via TalkSPORT BET.

"You know, perhaps a player with that ability who is definitely capable of playing at a higher level, but he's obviously looked at himself and he's happy where he is.

Callum O'Hare Coventry City record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 40 4 7 2020/21 48 3 8 2021/22 47 5 8 2022/23 11 0 3 2023/24 36 10 4

"He looks as though he's the type that plans his future as well. And that's the decision he's made.

"I still wouldn't rule out eventually a move to the top flight. But he's obviously, as I say, a player that thinks about his career, and he's decided that the next step for him is the correct one, and good luck to him for doing that."

This week has also seen United's new recruit give an in-depth insight into his move to the Steel City on a free transfer after showcasing his ability to Blades fans with a neat strike in the 34th minute of a 4-1 victory over League Two side Harrogate Town on Tuesday night.

"I think, just the way the manager spoke to me. Knowing the trust he's got in me, and obviously, the last couple of seasons, I haven't been playing regularly, due to whatever happened (at Coventry)," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I just want to make sure I'm playing football. It's what I love doing the most and all I care about.

"The manager had the trust in me. Obviously I know there was a lot of teams who were interested in me. But for me, it's just about playing football and being able to show what I can do.

That kind of comment could be seen as somewhat disrespectful however to the likes of Mark Robins and also Coventry, who stood by the playmaker when he was recovering from a serious knee injury for most of 2023.

Initially, United were viewed as somewhat of an unknown quantity when it comes to the upcoming second tier season following a dismal Premier League campaign and a subsequent mass exodus.

However, the shrewd acquisitions of O'Hare, Kieffer Moore, Sam McCallum and Jamie Shackleton thus far have added a wealth of Championship experience and quality in equal measure, with the former Sky Blue likely to be at the beating heart of all things good which come out of the red and white half of Sheffield in the forthcoming months.

The playmaker registered 14 goal contributions last season across all competitions, despite his first appearance of the season only coming on October 25th after a long-term injury layoff, which was ironically sustained against his new employers.

At 26, there is still a chance that O'Hare, who never made a Premier League appearance whilst breaking through at Villa Park, can eventually realise his top flight potential with or without Sheffield United.