Ally McCoist has expressed his concern surrounding Hull City's prospects for the forthcoming Championship campaign.

There have been sweeping changes in East Yorkshire since the Tigers rounded off last season with a 1-0 away defeat to Plymouth Argyle, which led to the club falling one place and three points short of the play-offs.

Despite progressing the club throughout his 18-month period in the MKM Stadium dugout, this wasn't enough to save Liam Rosenior's job, with the now-RC Strasbourg head coach dismissed just days after the final day of the campaign.

German boss Tim Walter was eventually announced as his replacement three weeks later, and in what is the 48-year-old's first taste of the English game after previously holding spells in charge of Holstein Kiel, VfB Stuttgart and Hamburg SV, player turnover has, and will continue to be of a mass quantity between now and the striking of the 11PM transfer deadline on August 30th.

Ally McCoist expresses concern over Hull City's Championship prospects

Despite the upward trajectory the club has enjoyed since returning to the Championship in 2021, which was followed by Acun Ilicali's takeover of the club in January 2022, the aforementioned McCoist has expressed some concerns over City's prospects for the season ahead.

This comes after the Tigers bid farewell to their two prized assets in Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene, who have made moves to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town and Aston Villa respectively.

"I am a little bit (concerned) to be honest," McCoist exclusively told Football League World, via TalkSPORT BET. "Because it's just the uncertainty, isn't it?"

"It's difficult to be critical of the owner (Ilicali), because he's got big decisions to make as well.

"But I've got to say, I thought the removal of the manager (Rosenior) was certainly an eye-opener for me and a little bit surprising. I thought he did well for the majority of the season and had the club heading in the right direction.

"But, obviously, the owner didn't see it that way and saw fit to make a change, which is always a gamble."

"I would be concerned about Hull this year, I really would," the Scot added.

"They're going to have to replace (the likes of Philogene and Greaves), and yes, of course, that happens at every club in the close-season when players move on, but when you lose your top players, it definitely is a concern."

"It's very, very difficult to replace like-for-like, in terms of quality. And for that reason, I have my concerns about Hull next year."

Hull City looking to replace Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene

Despite what has been a relatively frustrating transfer window for Tigers supporters so far, recent links suggest that the hierarchy are doing all they can to fill the voids left by Greaves and Philogene as soon as possible.

After completing the permanent signing of Ryan Giles alongside fellow full-back Cody Drameh and the recalling of Oscar Estupinan, a barrage of rumours are starting to fall the way of those of a Black and Amber persuasion.

It was reported by Alan Nixon that Hull have pinpointed Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Hughes as an imminent replacement for the 23-year-old academy graduate, as Hughes enjoyed a stellar campaign at the Brick Community Stadium, which included a breakthrough into the England U20 squad, as well as captaining the Latics on 17 occasions across all competitions, including an FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

Nixon claims that a potential £5 million fee could be required for the 20-year-old previously linked with a move to Ipswich, West Ham and Brentford.

Meanwhile, Hull are said to be leading the way in the race for FC Basel's Liam Millar amid strong competition from a plethora of Championship sides such as Sheffield United, who were said to have an agreement in place with the Canadian international last month, but no further update on such circumstances has been provided.

On top of their pursuit of Miller, the Tigers are also in a battle with Cardiff City for a loan swoop involving Leicester City's Kasey McAteer, with the 22-year-old showing high promise in a breakthrough season which saw the Foxes win the league title last term.

Given the unpredictability of Hull under Walter, McCoist's concerns are, to a degree, understandable, but if such deals can be completed to adhere to Ilicali's previous transfer market admissions, City could once again have a squad capable of mounting a sustained top-six bid.