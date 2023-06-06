Pundit Ally McCoist admits he is unsure whether Steven Gerrard would be right appointment for Leeds United.

The Whites are on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Sam Allardyce, with the club opting against renewing his short-term contract after he failed to keep them in the Premier League and, according to The Sun, Gerrard is one name under consideration as a potential replacement.

Gerrard has been out of management since he was sacked by Aston Villa after just 11 months in charge following a poor start to the season, which left the club sitting just outside the relegation zone.

However, Gerrard did enjoy success prior to his move to Villa Park with Rangers, leading them to the Scottish Premiership title in 2021 and some notable Europa League runs.

The 43-year-old is not the only contender for the vacancy at Elland Road, with the likes of West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan, Luton Town boss Rob Edwards, Regis Le Bris, Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers, Scott Parker, and Carlos Carvalhal all linked.

What did Ally McCoist say about Leeds?

McCoist revealed that he has doubts over whether Gerrard would be able to lead the Whites back to the Premier League and does not believe a move to West Yorkshire would be the right option for him at this point in his career.

Asked whether he thinks Gerrard would win promotion with Leeds, McCoist told talkSPORT: "I'm not sure, and I'm not sure Leeds would be the best choice for Steven Gerrard

"I actually think, and I said it about Frank (Lampard), I would like to see Steven and Frank go abroad and broaden their coaching and managerial horizons, go to France, go to Spain, just go somewhere different."

When questioned about Scott Parker's struggles with Club Brugge in Belgium, McCoist said: "I know it didn't work out, but it's an experience, at least Scott Parker's tried it.

"You get an opportunity somewhere else, learn another language, learn another style of play and I do take your point, but there's plenty that have gone abroad and been a success as well."

Would Steven Gerrard be a good appointment for Leeds United?

It is difficult to disagree with McCoist that there are question marks over Gerrard's suitability for the Leeds job.

While he did an excellent job at Rangers, Gerrard struggled at Aston Villa, winning just 13 of his 40 games in charge, which does raise doubts about whether he would be able to guide the Whites back to the top flight.

There is a perception that Gerrard is reliant on his coaches and with former assistants Michael Beale and Neil Critchley both back in management, there would be concerns about whether Gerrard would be able to bring the necessary backroom staff to support him to Elland Road.

Gerrard undoubtedly has potential as a manager, but it would be too much of a gamble for the Whites at this point, particularly considering some of the other names reportedly in the frame.