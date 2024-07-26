Highlights Leeds United, Burnley, and Sheffield United are early front-runners for promotion from the Championship.

15 new managers in second tier to provide surprises in the upcoming season.

Relegated Premier League teams set to challenge for immediate promotion back to top flight.

Scottish football pundit and commentator Ally McCoist has predicted Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United to be the early three front-runners for promotion from the Championship in 2024-25.

The first fixtures of the new second tier season are fast approaching, and everything suggests that it is going to be an exciting campaign.

15 of the 24 managers in the second tier are set to embark on a first full season in charge of their respective clubs, having been appointed midway through the 2023/24 campaign or after the end of the season, so there could be one or two surprises in store once the action gets underway.

Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United have come down from the Premier League to replace the promoted sides Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton. Meanwhile, Portsmouth, Derby County and Oxford United have replaced Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United after winning promotion from League One.

2023/24 Championship table (Sky Sports) Position Club Points 1st Leicester City 97 2nd Ipswich Town 96 3rd Leeds United 90 4th Southampton 87 5th West Bromwich Albion 75 6th Norwich City 73

The three relegated teams will fancy their chances of bouncing back to the top flight at the first time of asking, while Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City will hope that they can go one better next season after suffering defeat in the play-offs in May.

The likes of Middlesbrough, Hull City and Coventry City will also have a belief that they can mount a promotion push, especially if they make the right additions before the end of the transfer window.

Ally McCoist has shared his thoughts on who he thinks will win promotion to the Premier League, ahead of another competitive season in the second tier.

Ally McCoist issues early EFL Championship promotion prediction

McCoist admitted that it is difficult to accurately predict the outcome of a season before every club's transfer business is complete, but he has made a prediction on which teams he thinks will go on to win promotion at this stage.

The Scot exclusively told Football League World, via TalkSPORT BET: "It's very, very difficult to nail it, really, until most of the business has been done.

"That said, you know, I would be looking at Leeds.

"It's been mentioned that they're going to lose a couple, but I think Leeds are one of these teams that'll definitely bring a couple in.

"I think Burnley have got a chance - I'm looking at Leeds and Burnley. You know how much I love that league, it's really my favourite league. It's absolutely magic.

"If I stuck my neck out - Leeds, Burnley, and I want to say Sheffield United. I'm looking forward to Leeds and Sheffield United's game as well, as much as any. You know what, I'm going to throw in Sheffield United, there you are."

Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United tipped for 2024-25 success

Supporters of Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United will hope that McCoist's pre-season prediction turns out to be correct at the end of next season.

The Whites were beaten by Southampton in the Championship play-off final a few months ago, and whilst Archie Gray has already departed, there is still the strong nucleus of a squad at Elland Road to go one better this coming season.

Burnley and Sheffield United meanwhile suffered relegation from the Premier League after occupying the bottom two places in the top flight for most of the campaign, but both sides have started to make moves in the transfer window to strengthen under Scott Parker and Chris Wilder respectively, although there is still more business to be done.

If McCoist has it right, it will be an enjoyable 2024/25 season for all three sides, but as we know, the Championship often likes to throw up some significant curveballs over the course of the nine month campaign.