Ally McCoist backs Championship manager as ideal candidate for Wolves vacancy

Life as a head coach has begun pretty well for Michael Beale, who has Queens Park Rangers in a strong position in the first few months of the 2022-23 Championship season.

The 42-year-old has been either an assistant or the boss of development squads throughout his entire career, but earlier this year he was given the chance to lead the Hoops following his stellar work as Steven Gerrard’s right-hand man at Aston Villa and Rangers.

Whilst Gerrard struggles at Villa Park, Beale is thriving down in London as he currently has the R’s sitting in fourth position in the second tier of English football, with a 3-1 defeat to Luton Town on Saturday only a small blot on the recent copybook as they were five unbeaten before their loss to the Hatters.

Beale has gained admirers for his work, with his former club Rangers believed to be eyeing him up if they decide to dispense of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s services in the near future, whilst Wolverhampton Wanderers are also reportedly very keen in regards to their own actual vacancy.

One man who has backed Beale as perhaps the best candidate for the job at Molineux is Scottish footballing icon Ally McCoist, who is a major fan of the work he has been doing in recent years.

“Michael Beale would be one of the best coaches that Wolves could appoint as their new manager, I’m a big fan of his,” McCoist told Grosvenor Sport.

“Michael has shown that there are a lot of young, exciting coaches who are deserving of these opportunities – he’s done exceptionally well in his short time in management and I would not have a problem in the slightest if he was given a chance in the Premier League.”

The Verdict

Whilst Beale is quite clearly a very talented coach, it could be a bad career move to jump into a Premier League job this soon.

Wolves have a squad that has the potential to be very good if coached in the right way, and from all the noises we hear about Beale, there’s a chance he could get that extra 10 per cent out of them.

However, he has only just really started a job at QPR, and whilst there’s not too much loyalty in football, he should consider sticking with them if an approach comes.

The way his career is heading, Beale will be in the Premier League soon enough whether it’s with QPR or not, so if that approach does come, then it may be worth just holding off.