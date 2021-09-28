Allsop starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Reading tomorrow night

Derby County host Reading on Wednesday evening aiming to put all of their off-the-field issues to one side and pick up another vital three points.

The Rams head into the game off the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat at an improving Sheffield United on Saturday.

It was a game that saw Derby show a lot of fight and determination to try and grind out a result even after they were reduced to ten men, but ultimately they just fell short.

That means that Derby remain on -2 points following their 12 point deduction for entering into administration.

With the prospect of a further points deduction still looming it is vital that Rooney’s side keep plugging away and try and collect as many points as they possibly can.

Reading are not without their own issues off-the-field and they are also potentially set to be handed a points deduction for breaching the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules.

However, like Derby, the Royals are also performing well on the pitch amid all of the noise of it. A 1-0 win against Middlesbrough on Saturday extended their winning run to three games.

So with Derby hoping to get back to winning ways, we take a look at the starting XI Rooney could select against Reading…

Rooney has opted to move back to a 4-2-3-1 formation during the Rams’ last two Championship matches against Stoke City and Sheffield United.

That came after he had switched to more of a 3-4-1-2 in the goalless draw at West Brom.

After beating Stoke 2-1 in their last home fixture, you would expect Rooney to potentially stick with the same sort of setup for the visit of Reading tomorrow night.

In goal, Kelle Roos will not feature for the Rams for the first time this season in the Championship after he was sent off for bringing down Billy Sharp in the 57th minute of their clash at Sheffield United.

off the bench and made his first league appearance for the Rams as a result. However, he could do nothing to deny Sharp’s winning goal from the penalty spot.

David Marshall might possibly come back in from the cold here, but it is more likely that Allsop starts.

At right-back, Nathan Byrne should keep his place and he is a crucial player for the Rams and will have a major say in helping them try and secure all three points against Reading.

While Lee Buchanan also performed well at Sheffield United and he should also continue to keep his place in the side down the left-hand side of the Rams backline.

Richard Stearman continues to push both Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka for their respective places in the starting line-up.

However, you would expect Rooney to stick with his current centre-back partnership for this meeting with Reading.

At the base of midfield, Graeme Shinnie and Max Bird have both been delivering consistent performance for the Rams over the last few matches.

The pair seem to be developing a strong understanding and they will need to be at their best to help contain the likes of John Swift and Ovie Ejaria.

Rooney could stick with the same three behind the striker against Reading, that would mean Louie Sibley keeps his place in the side down the right ahead of Kamil Jozwiak.

While Ravel Morrison could start again in the number ten role although he has Jason Knight pushing him for his place.

Tom Lawrence would be expected to keep his place in the side out on the left and he came close to earning the Rams a point late on at Sheffield United.

Sam Baldock will continue upfront in all likelihood in the continued absence of Colin Kazim-Richards.

The forward will perhaps need to try and offer a little more of a threat than he did at Bramall Lane