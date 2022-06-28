Allen, Whittaker, Downes: All the latest Swansea City transfer news

A lot is expected of Swansea City in 2022/23 after spending a transitional season adapting to Russell Martin’s bold style of play last time around.

The Swans are heading towards their fifth season since relegation from the Premier League, and even though they are not amongst the favourites to compete for automatic promotion, it feels like the supporter base are possibly more excited for the upcoming campaign than they have the previous four.

Martin may have found some value in the transfer market if the club are able to seal Joe Allen’s return to South Wales.

The technically gifted midfielder could be set to begin his World Cup preparations back in his homeland according to The Sun.

The Swans need strong leaders to set an example and carry out the manager’s methods effectively, and Allen could fit that bill if the free agent opts for a second spell at the club.

There is a chance that Swansea will need to sell a player or two before they can reinvest significantly in the squad this summer and that may result in Flynn Downes making the step up to the Premier League.

Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace are all admirers of the ball playing midfielder, as per WalesOnline, and given their financial situation in comparison, it would not be a surprise to see one of the trio table an offer that the Swans are in no position to refuse.

Danny Cowley is a huge admirer of Swansea’s current crop of up and coming attacking players, and is considering a loan move for Morgan Whittaker, Liam Cullen and Kyle Joseph, according to Portsmouth.co.uk.

The former feels like the most likely player to force his way into Martin’s first team plans in pre-season, having shown his class in glimpses at Lincoln City in the second half of last season, and the latter two appear likely to be on the loan list.

Literally 99% of Swansea City supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Swans quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 Who is Swansea City's current head coach? Russell Martin Steve Cooper Brendan Rodgers Alex Neil

Cullen saw far more playing time under Steve Cooper and was unable to showcase his true ability in a temporary stint with the Imps last term, Pompey would provide an attractive loan destination as well, as Cowley also looks to play an aesthetically pleasing brand of football.