Allen starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Posh on Friday night

Coventry City will be looking to build further on their largely positive start to the season this Friday as they take on Peterborough United at home.

The Sky Blues currently sit in fourth place after only losing two of their opening eight games and are seemingly intent on keeping up their fine form so far.

Mark Robins will be pleased with the way that his new look side have adapted to his methods and will be hoping that they can continue to keep making the next step in their development as they look to maintain their momentum.

Coventry will undoubtedly fancy their chances tomorrow night against a Peterborough side who by comparison have only won two games in their Sky Bet Championship campaign so far.

Here, we take a look at the predicted starting eleven that Robins could set out against the Posh at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday night.

Simon Moore will once again be between the sticks for the hosts, with the keeper having performed well since his summer move from Sheffield United on a free transfer.

Robins should also keep faith with the same back three which has brought him so much success during the opening stages of the season, with Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean and Dominic Hyam looking to keep things tight.

In midfield, one change is expected, with Jamie Allen coming in for Ben Sheaf in order to provide more creativity from central areas.

The former Burton Albion man will come in alongside the likes of Ian Maatsen, Gustavo Hamer, Todd Kane and Callum O’Hare.

Up front, top scorer Viktor Gyökeres will be looking to add to his tally of five goals this season and is likely to once again be partnered by Matt Godden, who should get the nod again over Martyn Waghorn.