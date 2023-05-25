On Saturday evening, two clubs who have not seen the Premier League for a very long time - or in one of their cases never at all - will compete for a spot in England's top division when Coventry City take on Luton Town at Wembley in the Championship play-off final.

Not blessed with the biggest budgets in the second tier, one of the Sky Blues and Hatters will provide a fresh face in the top flight after overcoming Middlesbrough and Sunderland respectively over the course of two legs last week, and Wembley is set to be packed out for the occasion.

Both managers will have selection dilemmas heading into the contest, with Mark Robins of Coventry in particular having a big decision to make in the final third.

The predicted Coventry City XI to face Luton at Wembley

The likelihood is that Mark Robins is going to have the same squad available to him from the two-legged win over Middlesbrough, but the bench could be strengthened by potential returning players.

Kasey Palmer's season was ended with a hamstring tear back in late February and won't be seen until pre-season, but Tyler Walker's status is more up in the air.

The striker missed both legs against Boro with an undisclosed injury, in which Robins described a subsequent scan as 'inconclusive'.

Whether or not the time between the second leg and the final is enough for Walker to recover from his problem remains to be seen, but there should only been a dilemma in the final third as to what Robins does.

More often than not, Robins either goes with a two-pronged attack with Viktor Gyokeres partnered by Matty Godden or the latter will drop out, with Jamie Allen coming in to form a two-man attacking midfield with Gustavo Hamer to support the lone Swede up top.

And there'd be no surprises if Robins goes with the latter option against Luton in order to try and hit them on the break when they can.

The other places in the team - barring any late injury issues - really pick themselves.

Championship Golden Glove winner Ben Wilson will be between the sticks and shielded by a back three of the experienced Kyle McFadzean, Man City loanee Callum Doyle and Luke McNally, with his arrival on loan from Burnley in January sparking a major upturn in form.

Playing in the double pivot behind Allen, Hamer and Gyokeres will be Ben Sheaf and the experienced Liam Kelly, who was part of the Sky Blues side that were promoted from League Two five years ago and despite barely featuring in the 2022-23 season has returned late on to play a big part in their run to the play-offs.